Nevada Nonprofit Launches Free Mental-Wellness Event for Veterans with Chronic Pain

U.S. Marine veteran Fox now serves as Tom Silver Foundation's Veteran Liaison, helping bring hope and healing to those who served Tommy Giorlando - Hypnotherapy Program Director/Certified Hypnotherapist for the Tom Silver Foundation

Tom Silver Foundation invites veterans to register for Operation Pain Relief - November 13th & 14th at Findlay Honda Henderson

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tom Silver Foundation , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to mental health and mind-body wellness, is inviting local veterans to register for Operation Pain Relief , a free two-day event providing natural, drug-free tools for managing chronic pain.The event will take place on November 13–14, 2025, at Findlay Honda Henderson, and will feature clinical hypnotherapy sessions led by Tommy Giorlando, a certified hypnotherapist trained directly by the late Tom Silver, a world-renowned expert in hypnosis and mind science.“Part of our mission is to give back to those who’ve served by helping them find peace and relief through natural, non-invasive methods,” said Mariah Fox, Founder of the Tom Silver Foundation. “Hypnotherapy has been shown to reduce pain, anxiety, and stress — we want every veteran to have the chance to experience that at no cost.”The Foundation’s work continues the legacy of Tom Silver, who spent over 40 years pioneering techniques to help people overcome trauma, chronic pain, PTSD, and emotional distress through the power of the mind.Operation Pain Relief is entirely free for veterans and is supported by generous local partners, including Findlay Honda Henderson and Johnny Mac’s Bar & Restaurant, which is hosting an in-restaurant donation drive to help fund the event.Event Details:📅 November 13–14, 2025📍 Findlay Honda Henderson, Henderson, NV🎟️ Free for veterans (registration required)🌐 Register at www.tomsilverfoundation.org “Las Vegas has such a strong veteran community,” Fox added. “We want to make sure every veteran who struggles with pain knows this event is for them. We strive to bring hope and relief back to those who have given so much.”About the Tom Silver FoundationThe Tom Silver Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing mental wellness through accessible, science-based mind-body therapies. Founded in memory of Tom Silver, the Foundation provides education, outreach, and free or low-cost hypnotherapy programs for underserved communities, veterans, and trauma survivors.

