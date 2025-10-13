Tom Silver Foundation Launches 'Operation Pain Relief' to Bring Free Hypnotherapy Event for Veterans to Las Vegas

Veterans reflect during a wellness session - Tom Silver Foundation's Operation Pain Relief event aims to bring free hypnotherapy sessions to the Las Vegas Valley. (Photo by RDNE Stock project from Pexels) Tom Silver Foundation Logo

Local nonprofit seeks $5,000 to host free pain-management event for veterans.

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tom Silver Foundation , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to mental-wellness and therapeutic programs, has launched Operation Pain Relief , a fundraising campaign to raise $5,000 by October 31st in support of a free pain-management and hypnotherapy event for veterans in the Las Vegas Valley.The upcoming event, hosted by Findlay Honda Henderson, will be led by well-respected hypnotherapist Tommy Giorlando, Director of Hypnotherapy Programs for the Tom Silver Foundation. Giorlando was personally trained and certified by the late Tom Silver, a world-renowned pioneer in scientific hypnotherapy, and has since become an expert in pain management and subconscious healing.“Part of our mission is to provide mental health therapy to underserved communities, and I firmly believe our veterans deserve much more than they are given. Managing pain is the first step in providing that support,” said Mariah Fox, founder of the Tom Silver Foundation and daughter of Tom Silver. “This event continues my father’s life’s work using the power of the mind to relieve pain, reduce stress, and restore quality of life. Every donation directly supports veterans and makes this healing event possible.”The Foundation is also proud to partner with Henderson Johnny Mac’s, which will host a community donation bucket to help raise additional funds for the event.Operation Pain Relief aims to give veterans access to a safe, natural, and evidence-based method for managing pain and improving mental wellness, completely free of charge.Funds Raised Will Cover:-Clinical hypnotist facilitation and veteran pain-relief sessions-Event venue, equipment, and logistical support-Educational and digital take-home materials-Veteran wellness kits (hydration, journals, relaxation tools, and more)All donations are 100% tax-deductible and can be made securely at:This event is scheduled for November 13th and 14th locally at Findlay Honda Henderson. Times are TBD based on demand and group session capacity.For updates on times and online registration for this event, please follow their Facebook page:Updates will also be posted on their website:About the Tom Silver FoundationFounded in 2025 to honor the legacy of pioneering hypnotherapist Tom Silver, who passed away after a long battle with cancer in Henderson, NV on May 23rd, 2025, the Tom Silver Foundation provides accessible therapeutic and mental-wellness programs to underserved communities worldwide. Through collaborations with doctors, psychotherapists, and certified hypnotherapists, the Foundation brings mind-body healing techniques to those in need—offering hope, education, and transformation.This event is made possible thanks to the generous support of Findlay Honda Henderson and Henderson Johnny Mac’s — two community pillars dedicated to giving back to those who served.For interviews, event updates, or media inquiries, please email contact@tomsilverfoundation.org.

