45+ global ministers and 250+ C-suite executives to converge at ADIPEC 2025

ADIPEC24 Opening Ceremony

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opening Ceremony to feature HE Dr Sultan Al Jaber (UAE), Doug Burgum (USA), HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi (Qatar), HE Suheil Mohamed Al Mazrouei (UAE), and Microsoft’s Brad SmithHosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC to convene 1,800+ speakers including government leaders from around the world, including Argentina, Austria, Bahrain, Germany, Lebanon, and Uzbekistan, as well as industry leaders from Shell, bp, ExxonMobil, CNPC, Eni, Microsoft, SandboxAQ, SLBAI Zone to showcase next-gen technologies transforming the energy landscape – wall-climbing robots, running humanoids and remote vehicles that can dive to depths of 3,000 metres13th edition of Young ADIPEC to feature largest-ever offering, with winners of the Methane Abatement Challenge to be announced during the eventADIPEC 2025, commencing in Abu Dhabi on Monday, 3 November, will host its largest ever gathering of global leaders from across the energy ecosystem, bringing together more than 45 ministers and 250 C-suite executives to address the world’s need for more energy – by building and scaling resilient systems that deliver progress for all.Hosted by ADNOC under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, ADIPEC 2025 will be hosted at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi from 3-6 November under the theme ‘Energy. Intelligence. Impact.’, convening leaders, policymakers, innovators and academics from across energy, technology, finance and beyond.His Excellency Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, will deliver the opening address for the ADIPEC 2025 Opening Ceremony.Also part of the ceremony, a moderated ministerial panel will bring together Doug Burgum, 55th Secretary of the Interior, United States of America; His Excellency Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy, United Arab Emirates; and His Excellency Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Qatar. The Opening Ceremony will also feature a session with Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft.Global leadership on display at Strategic ConferenceADIPEC 2025 will host 45 ministers and over 250 C-suite executives from across the energy, finance, and technology sectors. Newly confirmed high-level speakers include: His Excellency Haitham Al-Ghais, Secretary General, OPEC; Minister of Energy and Natural Resources His Excellency Nathanael Liminski, Minister for Federal, European, International Affairs and Media, State of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany; His Excellency Joseph Al-Saddi, Minister of Energy, Lebanon; His Excellency Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, Minister of Energy, Republic of Uzbekistan; Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman & CEO, Baker Hughes; Dai Hualing, Chairman of CNPC; Dr Guy Diedrich, Chief Innovation Officer, Cisco; Claudio Descalzi, CEO, Eni; Ian Bremmer, Founder, Euroasia Group; Francesco La Camera, Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency; Jack Hidary, CEO, SandboxAQ; and Olivier Le Peuch, CEO, SLB.Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, said: “With the greatest number of ministers and C-suite executives ever in attendance, this year’s event reflects the urgency and ambition driving energy transformation worldwide. Our most robust exhibition to date and a conference programme that spans every facet of the energy ecosystem underscore ADIPEC’s role as a catalyst for innovation, collaboration and actionable progress. From policy to technology, ADIPEC 2025 is where the future of energy is shaped.”Showcasing innovation and impact across the exhibition floorThe ADIPEC Exhibition is also its largest ever and includes among its offerings many new features designed to highlight innovative products and services advancing global energy transformation. Visitors will be able to experience the latest technologies driving efficiency in the industry.Unitree’s H1 robot – the world’s fastest and most agile humanoid – will be on display, standing at 1.8 metres tall and able to run at a record setting 3.3 metres per second.Gecko Robotics’ TOKA- 5, a wall-climbing robot used for inspection and data collection on critical infrastructure, can be piloted by attendees.IKM Subsea will display one of the most capable electrically-powered work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROV) in the market – the Merlin ROV – which can dive up to 3,000 metres.Data Bridge’s SkyShine, the world’s most advanced drone cleaning service, uses autonomous drones with AI and LIDAR to clean skyscraper façades and solar panels safely and efficiently.Bechtel’s Low Energy Ejector Desalination System (LEEDS) transforms high salinity produced water into clean, reusable water.CleanConnect.ai’s ProveZero and Minerva, ‘the world’s smartest emissions platform’ delivers real time visual detection of methane and other gases and automatically converts emissions data into blockchain certified environmental certificates.Shaping the future of energy through youth empowermentIn response to the escalating pace of advancement in the global energy sector and the growing need to develop and retain skilled energy professionals, ADIPEC 2025 will kick off its largest Young ADIPEC programme ever. The 13th edition of Young ADIPEC will feature 11 components designed to equip students with the skills, insights and experiences needed to thrive in a dynamic energy landscape, with a goal of engaging over 1,000 high school students and 400 university participants.On the ground at ADIPEC, Young ADIPEC has introduced The Innovators this year, a dedicated zone where young innovators showcase groundbreaking energy-related research, ideas and projects throughout the four days of ADIPEC. Aimed at youth from across the UAE, this zone provides students with the opportunity to present their work to industry leaders, investors and peers, bridging the gap between academic innovation and commercial application.ADIPEC 2025 will also see the announcement of the winners of Young ADIPEC’s Methane Abatement Challenge, a competition for UAE-based high school students to showcase innovative ideas to reduce methane emissions.-ENDS-

