Mobilising capital for global energy transformation: ADIPEC 2025 puts finance and investment in focus

ADIPEC 2024 Finance and Investment Conference

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the theme ‘Energy. Intelligence. Impact.’, ADIPEC 2025 will demonstrate how inclusive investment and cross-sector collaboration can build resilient energy systems and accelerate global progressA dedicated Finance & Investment Strategic Conference programme will unite global leaders, investors and innovators to accelerate energy financingConfirmed speakers include finance and investment leaders from ADNOC Drilling, Bank of America, Carlyle, OMV, NNPC, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, Masdar and Abu Dhabi Investment OfficeExpanded exhibition floor featuring emerging market pavilions and innovators to enable funding of breakthrough technologies and infrastructure at speed and scaleAbu Dhabi, 24 October 2025: As global priorities shift and new trade and regulatory dynamics reshape the energy landscape, ADIPEC 2025 will place finance and investment at the heart of its agenda, convening the world’s leading investors, financiers and policymakers to accelerate the capital needed to build secure, sustainable and future-ready energy systems.With global energy usage projected to increase by nearly 50% by 2050 (U.S. Energy Information Administration) and meeting this demand requiring over US$275 trillion in cumulative investments (McKinsey), ADIPEC 2025 will act as a vital platform to mobilise capital and drive the innovation essential for long-term energy security and decarbonisation.Under the theme ‘Energy. Intelligence. Impact.’, ADIPEC 2025 will highlight how finance is building resilience in today’s energy systems and scaling the intelligent solutions needed for system-wide transformation. Through cross-sector collaboration, inclusive investment and global partnerships, the event will explore how capital can accelerate innovation, support emerging economies and power the technologies defining the next era of global progress.Mazin Khan, CFO, Masdar, said: “Masdar is one of the most globally diversified renewable energy companies in the world today, but our success story began here in Abu Dhabi. ADIPEC provides a unique platform to engage energy leaders, investors, and innovators, and to share how we have transformed into an industrial clean energy developer with engines for growth across major markets in North America, Europe, Africa and Asia.”Tristan Attenborough, MD, Global Head of Natural Resources Group and Head of Global Advisory, J.P. Morgan Payments, said: “We have a long history of supporting the full spectrum of financial services capabilities energy firms require, with a deep understanding and knowledge of the region. ADIPEC provides a unique environment where financial leaders, energy innovators, and policymakers converge to share insights. This cross-sector collaboration supports our goal of enabling next-level treasury and mobilising capital across all channels that helps drive scalable, low-carbon energy solutions while balancing risk and long-term value creation and is essential for accelerating the global energy transition.”Driving strategic dialogue on the future of energy financeIn a world reshaped by market volatility and shifting policy priorities, energy security, affordability and sustainability have re-emerged as core considerations in investment decision-making. The Finance & Investment programme within the ADIPEC Strategic Conference will unite financial institutions, investors, policymakers and industry leaders to explore how capital can be deployed to strengthen today’s systems while scaling the low-carbon and digital infrastructure of tomorrow.Reflecting ADIPEC’s global perspective, the programme will examine how investment can be channelled toward emerging economies, where rapid industrialisation, demographic growth and rising digital demand are redefining the global opportunity map. Sessions will also explore how collaboration between developed and developing markets can close capital gaps, de-risk frontier projects and enable inclusive growth across the Global South.Leading voices on energy finance confirmed to speak at ADIPEC include:• His Excellency Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Minister of Energy, Kazakhstan• Her Excellency Jimena Latorre, Minister of Energy & Environment for the Province of Mendoza, Argentina• Olubukola Arowolo Verheijen, Special Adviser on Energy to the President of Nigeria, Nigeria• His Excellency Aziz Khamidov, Head of Unit in the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, Republic of Uzbekistan• Julian Mylchreest, Executive Vice Chairman, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, Bank of America• Jeff Currie, Chief Strategy Officer of Energy Pathways, Carlyle• Reinhard Florey, CFO, OMV• Adedapo A. Segun, CFO, NNPC• Youssef Salem, Chief Financial Officer, ADNOC Drilling• Andrew Tait, Group CFO, Fertiglobe• Massimo Falcioni, Chief Competitiveness Officer, Abu Dhabi Investment Office• Mazin Khan, Chief Financial Officer, Masdar• Lavinia Bauerochse, Global Head of Sustainable Finance, Deutsche BankChristopher Hudson, President of dmg events, said: “The future of energy will be shaped by those who mobilise the finance behind it – and ADIPEC 2025 is where that journey comes to life. Whether it’s innovative finance mechanisms, carbon markets or infrastructure investment, we’re creating the platform for investors and industry leaders to move from dialogue to delivery. Last year’s US$10 billion in deals proved that ADIPEC is where energy transactions get done – and this year, we’re building on that momentum.”Enabling strategic partnerships through a diverse exhibition floorADIPEC 2025 will be its biggest and most diverse edition yet, convening the full spectrum of the global economy – from energy, technology and finance to logistics and policy – to deliver the energy the world needs, more sustainably and affordably.The ADIPEC Exhibition will host more than 2,250 exhibitors across 17 halls, featuring four specialised industry zones dedicated to AI, digitalisation, decarbonisation, and maritime & logistics, alongside the new Low Carbon and Chemicals Expo. A highlight will be the 30 country pavilions, including emerging market pavilions that spotlight investment-ready opportunities across Africa, Asia and Latin America, showcasing how collaboration between public and private capital can scale innovation, infrastructure and clean energy access.ADIPEC 2025 will convene more than 205,000 attendees from 172 countries. Across 12 conference programmes and more than 380 sessions, over 1,800 global speakers will address the most significant opportunities and challenges shaping the future of energy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.