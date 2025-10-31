Curio® and Infinity Power Partner to Develop Advanced Sr-90 Power Systems for Sustainable Energy Applications

Curio is Committed to pioneering new solutions that reshape the future of nuclear energy, standing at the forefront of nuclear technology innovation, driving breakthroughs in sustainable nuclear power generation, fuel recycling, and waste management Infinity Power is a leader in the development of revolutionary radioisotope-based power systems

Offtake and Collaboration Agreement Aims to Maximize Utility of RadioIsotopes Recovered from Used Nuclear Fuel Harnessed by the NuCycle® Process

By working with pioneers like Infinity Power to convert so-called ‘waste’ into high-value energy solutions, we are ushering in a new era defined by innovation, sustainability, and prosperity” — Edward McGinnis, CEO of Curio

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curio , a leader in advanced nuclear recycling technologies, announced today a strategic partnership with Infinity Power , an emerging innovator in radioisotope power systems, to advance the use of high-energy isotopes such as Strontium-90 (Sr-90) for scalable clean-energy applications.The collaboration and offtake agreement seeks to reduce the volume of high-level waste (HLW) remaining after nuclear fuel recycling while unlocking environmentally sound and economically efficient pathways for its disposition. By harnessing obscure isotopes typically regarded as waste, Curio and Infinity Power aim to transform nuclear by-products into reliable sources of sustainable power.“This partnership embodies Curio’s commitment to work with multiple industry partners seeking to realize the full potential of nuclear power,” said Ed McGinnis, CEO of Curio. “By working with pioneers like Infinity Power to convert so-called ‘waste’ into high-value energy solutions, we are ushering in The 2nd Nuclear Era, one defined by innovation, sustainability, and prosperity for humanity.”As recently reported, Infinity Power has developed a new, powerful, scalable and long-lasting radioisotope power source technology that harvests decay energy of Nickel-63 (Ni-63) with over 60% efficiency – the highest level of overall efficiency ever achieved. Now, the company plans to procure relevant quantities of Sr-90 derived from Curio’s NuCyclenuclear fuel recycling process. Together, the partners will develop and demonstrate larger-scale power systems, showcasing the potential for radioisotope-based power systems to support remote, resilient, and off-grid energy needs.“Curio’s NuCycle fuel recycling process promises to be an excellent source of radioisotopes like strontium-90, and we look forward to working with them to create highly efficient and innovative nuclear-power systems without water consumptions and thermal pollutions,” said Dr. Jae W. Kwon, Founder and CEO of Infinity Power. “Together, we will widely impact the energy sectors while helping the world manage our nuclear waste problems.”About CurioCurio ( https://www.curio.energy/ ) stands at the forefront of nuclear technology innovation, driving breakthroughs in sustainable nuclear power generation, fuel recycling, and waste management to usher in The 2nd Nuclear Era. Committed to pioneering new solutions that reshape the future of nuclear energy, they are fostering partnerships and innovations that will redefine the industry for generations to come. Curio has achieved lab-scale validation across four DOE national labs, secured $14M in competitive federal grants, and partnered with Utilities Service Alliance (USA) for collaboration and supplier-partner agreement options for its 18 operating U.S. member reactors.About Infinity PowerInfinity Power ( https://www.infinitypower.energy ), founded by Dr. Jae Kwon, is a leader in the development of revolutionary radioisotope-based power systems. They use fundamentally different ways from conventional approaches and establishing a new paradigm for remarkably dependable and modular high-power systems. The company has been constructing the first of its kind, next-generation nuclear power systems that will usher in a new wave of breakthrough innovations in nuclear energy solutions.

