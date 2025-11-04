Curio® Acquires TriVis Inc In All-Stock Transaction and Adds Founder David Bland as VP of Infrastructure and Development
Strategic Integration of NuCycle® with TriVis’ Operational, Infrastructure and Licensing Expertise Positions Curio to Deliver Comprehensive Fuel Cycle Solutions
This milestone positions Curio to become a provider of comprehensive nuclear energy solutions provider, offering fuel recycling, high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) supply, and execution infrastructure to support widespread deployment of advanced reactors and closed-fuel-cycle operations.
By integrating TriVis’ 25+ years of proven nuclear operations, engineering, and licensing expertise, Curio is accelerating its path to commercial readiness. The combined platform will enable reactor developers, utilities, and national programs to focus on deployment while Curio handles the complex fuel cycle and infrastructure challenges, from spent fuel intake to advanced fuel production.
“This acquisition is a foundational step in positioning Curio as the nuclear industry’s go-to enabler,” said Ed McGinnis, CEO of Curio. “NuCycle is designed to recycle spent fuel to provide supply for HALEU and advanced fuels at modular scale. With TriVis’ operational depth now added to our offerings, we are building the execution engine to help remove technical and regulatory barriers so the industry can scale with speed and certainty.”
“David Bland brings 37 years of front-line nuclear leadership, from reactor startups and fuel facility licensing to HLW operations across five reactor sites and six fuel facilities,” continued McGinnis. “His expertise, combined with TriVis’ full-service capabilities, significantly strengthens our ability to deliver bankable, turnkey solutions as we move from development to deployment.”
“TriVis has spent more than two decades earning trust through superior performance in the most demanding nuclear environments,” said David Bland, Founder of TriVis Inc. and newly appointed Vice President, Infrastructure and Development at Curio. “As part of Curio, our teams in engineering, construction, project controls, staffing, and regulatory compliance will work to enable the entire sector, offering closed-fuel-cycle solutions from concept to commercial operation with unmatched reliability.”
Strategic Positioning for Industry Enablement:
• Path to Commercial-Scale Offering: Curio is developing the NuCycle modular system to recycle spent fuel into proliferation-resistant HALEU and advanced fuels. TriVis will accelerate engineering, licensing, and project execution.
• Strengthened Development Bench: David Bland’s 37+ years of nuclear leadership and TriVis’ operational expertise enhance Curio’s ability to design, permit, and build recycling facilities at scale.
• End-to-End Execution Framework: Integration of TriVis’ HLW operations, NRC/DOE licensing experience, and full-service divisions (engineering, construction, project controls, staffing) supports Curio’s seamless progression from pilot to commercial deployment.
• Integrated Infrastructure Capabilities: Combined strengths in substations, telecommunications, and manufacturing position Curio to deliver complete nuclear infrastructure packages.
• Future Market Impact: Upon commercialization, Curio aims to supply domestic UF6, HALEU, and TRU; reduce high-level waste volumes by over 90%; and unlock terawatt-hours of clean energy from existing U.S. spent fuel.
The transaction closed in Q3 2025.
About Curio
Curio (https://www.curio.energy/) stands at the forefront of nuclear technology innovation, driving breakthroughs in sustainable nuclear power generation, fuel recycling, and waste management. Committed to pioneering new solutions that reshape the future of nuclear energy, they are fostering partnerships and innovations that will redefine the industry for generations to come. Curio has achieved lab-scale validation across four DOE national labs, secured $14M in competitive federal grants, and partnered with Utilities Service Alliance (USA) for collaboration and supplier-partner agreement options for its 18 operating U.S. member reactors.
About TriVis Inc. (A Curio Company)
Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, TriVis Inc. is a proven leader in HLW management, nuclear engineering, construction, and project execution. Its commitment to safety and reliability now accelerates Curio’s development roadmap.
