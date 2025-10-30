Advanced Innergy Holdings Ltd Commences Trading on the ASX

Advanced Innergy Holdings Ltd

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Innergy Holdings Ltd, trading as AIS,(ASX:AIH) (‘AIH’ or the ‘Company’), a global leader in advanced materials science servicing the energy transition and industrial sectors, today commences trading on the ASX and also provides an update on its preliminary unaudited FY25 results and FY26 Outlook.HIGHLIGHTS• Advanced Innergy Holdings Ltd commences ASX trading under the ticker symbol ‘AIH’• Well supported Initial Public Offering (IPO) that raised gross proceeds of $150m at an Offer Price of $1.00 per share, resulting in a market capitalisation of $422m and an Enterprise Value of $455m (at the Offer Price)• Ideally placed to capitalise on the increasing usage of advanced materials science products in the global energy (both non-renewable and renewable), automotive, industrials and marine markets.• FY251 unaudited, proforma, financial results expected to be in line with or exceed FY25 Prospectus forecast for both revenue and EBITDA• Reconfirm FY26 Prospectus forecast revenue of $387.9m and forecast EBITDA of $62.3mAIH Executive Director and CEO, Andrew Bennion, said:“Over several decades we have built an extensive IP portfolio that has uniquely positioned AIH to capitalise on the increasing usage of advanced materials science products in the global energy (both non-renewable and renewable), automotive, industrials and marine markets.”“We have a clear growth strategy for capitalising on our technologies, which are being well supported by underlying growth in the industries they service, as well as expand our global footprint, both organically and via targeted acquisitions.”“I’d like to thank all involved – our customers, staff, advisors, shareholders and Board – in helping us achieve our IPO and commence trading on the ASX today. We appreciate the strong Australian investor appetite for the AIH growth story and are committed to further strengthening our relationship with our new shareholders through regular in-person engagement programs.”“Lastly, the IPO was a key milestone for the business and the funds raised have provided us with improved financing flexibility to pursue targeted acquisitions and accelerate our growth strategy across our key market verticals which will further complement our increasing organic pipeline across the world.”AIH – A global leader in advanced materials scienceAIH is a global leader in the development, design, engineering, manufacture, and installation of mission critical products and technologies for energy, industrial, automotive and marine markets.AIH product groups support the worlds energy infrastructure and include subsea thermal insulation, buoyancy and other subsea ancillaries, battery / fire protection & insulation, water intake risers along with a variety of other products tailored for offshore wind and marine applications.The Company has diverse global operations with 20 manufacturing, testing and service facilities across 13 countries with touchpoints in all key global energy markets. Furthermore, the business supports a range of multi-national global customers who rely on AIH products to support the development of multi-billion-dollar projects.FY25 Preliminary Unaudited Results and FY26 OutlookFY25 unaudited proforma financial results expected to be in line with or exceed FY25 Prospectus forecast for both revenue and EBITDA.AIH reconfirms, as outlined in the Prospectus, it is targeting FY26 forecast revenue of $387.9m and forecast EBITDA of $62.3m.Confidence in the FY26 forecast and future growth profile of the business is underpinned by:• Pipeline2 – total pipeline of $3.6bn with over $2.4bn bid at a fixed price moving through to contract award over the next 12-24 months. Strength of the pipeline mirrors the accelerating investment in projects globally across all sources of energy, driven by demand for capacity to supply an increasingly electrified world.• Orderbook3- the current orderbook (including Ovun) of approximately $220m, which equates to 57% of the FY26 revenue forecast. Furthermore, as approximately 70% of AIH’s revenue is generated from repeat work and long-term relationships the Company has a high level of visibility on upcoming project opportunities.• Emerging markets & product development – existing plant and team in place to pursue several new opportunities with global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) on Electric Vehicle battery protection. The Company is also working with a UK defence contractor on early-stage development of digitised subsea ancillaries for subsea applications with additional opportunities in the pipeline over the medium term.In addition to organic growth, AIH has a clear Acquisition strategy building upon the Company’s long history of successful M&A. Demonstrated by its recent acquisition of Ovun which completed on 12 September 2025, which is demonstrating positive early signs on near term synergies. AIH is actively pursuing several acquisition opportunities globally across the existing and new product range, focusing on accretive opportunities that add technical capability, provide market consolidation or are in underserved geographies, with specific focus on near term APAC opportunities.By choosing the ASX to IPO, AIH has made a commitment to ensure its investment thesis is being actively communicated to the Australian market though regular and consistent in-person management representation and shareholder engagement activities. In addition, the Company has identified several growth opportunities in the APAC region which may further expand its exposure to the local market.Henslow and Morgans Corporate acted as Joint Lead Managers and Underwriters, MinterEllison as Legal Advisor and Grant Thornton as Investigating Accountant and Tax Advisor.For further information, please contact:Advanced Innergy Holdings LtdAndrew Bennion (CEO)investors@aisltd.comAbout Advanced Innergy Holdings LtdAdvanced Innergy Holdings Ltd (ASX:AIH, ‘AIH’ or the ‘Company’), trading as AIS, is a global leader in materials science technology for the protection of critical infrastructure. It develops, manufactures and installs high performance solutions used in hazardous and highly regulated environments. Its products are trusted across mission critical energy, emerging technology, transport, marine, defence and industrial applications. AIH holds 181 granted and pending patents and over 93 active type approvals globally. The Group operates across 13 countries and employs approximately 800 staff.

