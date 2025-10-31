Aero Law Center Eliminates More Than Half-Million-Dollar FL DOR Use-Tax Assessment

Fort Lauderdale, Florida – On October 24, 2025, Aero Law Center proudly announced a major legal victory in a Florida Department of Revenue (FL DOR) audit. Aviation Attorney Stewart Herman successfully defended an aviation client facing an initial use-tax assessment of more than half a million dollars, ultimately reducing the final use-tax liability to $0.

Use-tax assessments can impose significant costs on aircraft owners and operators. These taxes often apply when aircraft are purchased or brought into Florida, with the state scrutinizing factors like how and where the aircraft is used. Without proper documentation or legal advocacy, owners may face steep assessments, even if they’ve already paid taxes elsewhere.

“This result reflects the depth of our aviation tax knowledge and our unwavering commitment to protecting aircraft owners, charter operators, and maintenance organizations from costly state tax audits,” said Jonathan A. Ewing, Esq., Board Certified Aviation Attorney and Managing Partner of Aero Law Center. “Achieving a $0 reassessment from an initial exposure of more than half a million dollars underscores the caliber of advocacy and precision our clients can expect from Aero Law Center.”

In this case, Aero Law Center’s team, led by Herman, applied a proven audit strategy to achieve the favorable result by carefully reviewing the client’s tax positions, crafting precise legal arguments, and negotiating effectively with state auditors.

This outcome reflects the firm’s aviation-specific tax expertise, addressing the unique challenges of aircraft use and transaction audits that require specialized knowledge of both state tax regulations and the aviation industry. For operators, charter companies, and maintenance organizations, the result demonstrates how tailored legal counsel not only protects significant capital investments but also ensures smooth operational and regulatory compliance.

Aero Law Center provides legal services focused on aviation transactions, litigation, regulatory compliance, and dispute resolution. With over five decades of combined experience, Aero Law Center has handled aviation asset and mergers and acquisitions transactions totaling over $1 billion. The firm’s attorneys focus exclusively on aviation law, providing specialized knowledge and practical solutions tailored to the unique needs of the industry. This exclusive focus allows the firm to address the challenges and opportunities faced by aviation businesses with a high level of precision and insight. Our team represents aircraft owners, operators, lessors, financiers, and service providers across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.aerolawcenter.com.

