Break of Day Capital Increases Multifamily Asset NOI 37% in the First Year

Break of Day Capital boosted Icon on Spanish Trail’s NOI 37% in six months through expense reduction and smart, hands-on operations.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Break of Day Capital, a multifamily investment and asset management firm, announced a 37 percent increase in NOI at Icon on Spanish Trail, achieved in just six months through disciplined operations and strategic value-add initiatives. The team focused on streamlining operations, optimizing expenses, and uncovering overlooked revenue opportunities, driving measurable results for investors and improving the community’s overall quality.“Smart execution is what drives real results,” said Gary Lipsky, CEO of Break of Day Capital. “At Icon on Spanish Trail, we identified areas where we could add value quickly, through cost savings, process optimization, and thoughtful improvements that directly benefit residents.”Operational highlights include:-Water conservation upgrades that reduced water use from 3.5 GPF to 0.8 GPF for toilets and from 2.5 GPM to 1.5 GPM for showers, saving approximately $138,000 annually and increasing property value by $2.76 million.-Payroll optimization that streamlined staffing and added $60,000 to the bottom line.-Insurance Savings by securing new coverage, reducing annual premiums by $50,000.-Added outdoor privacy walls for first-floor units, supporting rent increases of roughly $75 per month.These results underscore Break of Day Capital’s commitment to operational excellence, hands-on management, and an investor-aligned approach to creating long-term value.About Break of Day CapitalBreak of Day Capital is an award-winning multifamily investment firm specializing in value-add syndications that deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns through hands-on operations and transparent communication. Led by CEO Gary Lipsky, the firm focuses on improving communities and educating investors on how to confidently build passive income through real estate.Through it's educational platform, Invest Smart, Break of Day Capital provides tools and resources, including its Invest Smart Toolbox, to help investors evaluate opportunities, understand red flags, and make informed decisions. The company has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing private real estate firms and named Best Real Estate Syndication Company by AAOA.To learn more, visit https://breakofdaycapital.com

