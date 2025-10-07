Break of Day Capital CEO Gary Lipsky Talks Multifamily Investing & Entrepreneurship on Office Hours with David Meltzer

Break of Day Capital CEO Gary Lipsky shares insights on multifamily investing, operations, and building long-term wealth on Office Hours with David Meltzer.

Real estate investing really comes down to discipline. You’ve got to understand where you are in the market cycle, have a clear business plan for how you’re going to create value, and stay focused.” — Gary Lipsky

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Break of Day Capital is proud to announce that founder and CEO Gary Lipsky was featured on Office Hours with David Meltzer, appearing in Season 8, Episode 4 on Apple TV, Roku and David Metzler TV. A trusted multifamily investor, author, and educator, Lipsky shared his insights on building wealth through multifamily real estate, operating with transparency, and the entrepreneurial lessons behind scaling Break of Day Capital.Season 8, Episode 4 Recap (Aired Friday, August 29, 2025)In this episode, Lipsky was asked by host David Meltzer to share some of his “golden rules” for real estate investing, insights he expands on in his book Invest Smart: Spotting Red Flags in Real Estate Syndications.“Real estate investing really comes down to discipline,” Lipsky explained. “You’ve got to understand where you are in the market cycle, have a clear business plan for how you’re going to create value, and stay focused. Too many investors chase every shiny opportunity, but when you focus on a few things and get really good at them, that’s where long-term success comes from.”Alongside Lipsky, Episode 4 featured NFL running back CJ Anderson, Olympic gold medalist LaShawn Merritt, Craig Goldberg (Co-Founder of inHarmony Interactive), and Aneesh Lal (Founder of The Wishly Group & Creator Economy Expert).Featured Co-Hosts included:Marie Diamond – Feng Shui Master, Transformational Speaker & AuthorLacey Book – Functional Health, Mindset & Resilience ExpertRhett Power – CEO of Accountability Inc., Best-Selling Author & Host of Best Seller TVAbout David Meltzer and Office HoursDavid Meltzer is a renowned entrepreneur, business coach, and host of Office Hours on Apple TV, where leaders from sports, entertainment, and business share insights for success. He’s also the Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing and a best-selling author, known for his mission to empower one billion people to be happy.Full episode: https://davidmeltzer.tv/watch-now/?video_id=04b707f0-da51-474f-b497-423af747ca46&cat_id=0fab2ab1-0209-4838-8d3d-73e834e46791&title=EPISODE%204&is_video=0 As a respected thought leader in multifamily investing, Gary Lipsky is a frequent guest on top industry podcasts and conferences, including Lifetime CashFlow Through Real Estate Investing with Rod Khleif, The Real Estate Syndication Show with Whitney Sewell, Best Real Estate Investing Advice Ever, and CashFlow Ninja. He has also been featured as a speaker at major events such as IMN’s Middle-Market Multifamily Forum and MFINCON. As the host of The Real Estate Investor Podcast, Lipsky continues to educate and inspire investors with practical, transparent insights drawn from more than $320 million in multifamily acquisitions. His influence extends beyond investing, as a two-time best-selling author and founder of the Asset Management Summit, he’s helping set the standard for operational excellence across the industry.About Break of Day CapitalBreak of Day Capital is a real estate investment firm focused on multifamily syndications, dedicated to delivering superior risk-adjusted returns with the highest level of transparency and fiduciary responsibility. With a proven track record of transforming underperforming properties into thriving communities, the firm combines conservative underwriting, hands-on operations, and investor-first values. Learn more at www.breakofdaycapital.com

