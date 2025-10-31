QABA Highlights Global Growth and Commitment to Quality Autism Services at AccessAbilities Expo 2025 in Dubai

QABA participated in the 2025 AccessAbilities Expo in Dubai, the Middle East’s leading event for disability inclusion and accessibility.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA) proudly participated in the 2025 AccessAbilities Expo in Dubai, the most significant event in the Middle East dedicated to disability inclusion, accessibility solutions, and therapeutic services. The three-day event brought together international leaders, government representatives, service providers, and advocacy groups from over 50 countries to advance global inclusion efforts.QABA Executive Director Karen Dubon and Board Director Dr. Mohammed Almutairi represented the organization, engaging with thousands of professionals, educators, parents, and therapy providers who visited the QABA exhibition booth to learn about internationally accredited Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) certifications. Discussions focused on elevating global standards in autism intervention through quality training, education, and credentialing for ABA practitioners.Expanding Access to ABA Certification in the Gulf RegionQABA’s participation highlighted its expanding role in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, where the demand for qualified practitioners has been growing due to increased awareness of autism and early intervention.“The growth of QABA certifications across the Gulf has been remarkable,” said Dr. Mohammed Almutairi, QABA Board Director. “Governments, clinics, and educational institutions in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman are increasingly recognizing the need for competent, ethical, and certified Behavior Analysts and ABA practitioners. QABA is proud to support this regional transformation by offering accessible, accredited certification pathways.”As part of these regional efforts, QABA continues to support professionals pursuing applied behavior analysis certification in Dubai and across the Gulf, building a sustainable foundation for evidence-based autism care and workforce development.Connecting With ABA Clinics in DubaiDuring her time in Dubai, QABA Executive Director Karen Dubon visited five ABA clinics across the city, meeting with leaders and practitioners who hold QABA credentials, including the Applied Behavior Analysis Technician (ABAT), Qualified Autism Services Practitioner–Supervisor (QASP-S), and Qualified Behavior Analyst (QBA) certifications.“The hospitality we received from the ABA community in Dubai was truly inspiring,” said Karen Dubon. “It was incredible to see our certified professionals in action, providing high-quality, compassionate care to children and families. These clinics are not only delivering therapy—they are changing lives and building hope for so many.”Global Recognition and ImpactQABA certifications are nationally accredited by ANSI and recognized in more than 40 countries worldwide, including across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and North America. QABA continues to expand pathways for Behavior Analyst Certification and programs for Applied Behavior Analysis training in Dubai and other countries to ensure ethical, evidence-based practice.The organization’s participation at AccessAbilities Expo reinforced QABA’s mission to:● Build a competent global ABA workforce● Increase access to ethical and culturally responsive ABA training● Support organizations seeking accredited Behavior Analysis certification programs● Promote standards that put the needs of individuals with autism firstA Commitment to Collaboration and InclusionOver the course of three days, QABA representatives:● Spoke with more than 2,000 attendees● Engaged with clinic owners, policy makers, educators, social service agencies, and families● Explored partnership opportunities in workforce development and ABA training● Discussed scholarship and provider application opportunities for developing nations“AccessAbilities Expo was a powerful reminder that meaningful collaboration is essential,” added Dubon. “Together, we can close the global gap in autism services and ensure that every child has access to competent, certified ABA practitioners no matter where they live.”About QABAThe Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA) provides competency-based certification programs for professionals working in the field of autism and behavior analysis. QABA credentials include:● ABAT – Applied Behavior Analysis Technician● QASP-S – Qualified Autism Services Practitioner–Supervisor● QBA – Qualified Behavior AnalystQABA is committed to global accessibility, professional ethics, and culturally sensitive training, with a mission to improve lives through high-quality behavior analytic services.

