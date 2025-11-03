Daria Koso Announces Exclusive 3-Day Fashion Photography Workshop in Miami/Fort Lauderdale

Daria Koso Announces Exclusive 3-Day Fashion Photography Workshop

Featuring 14 Professional Models, Industry Mentors, and Editorial-Level Training

This workshop isn’t about observing - it’s about creating, experimenting, and building a portfolio that opens doors. I want every photographer to leave confident, transformed, and ready to grow.” — Daria Koso

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally recognized fashion photographer Daria Koso has announced an exclusive 3-day Fashion & Editorial Photography Workshop, taking place November 14 – 16, 2025 in Miami/Fort Lauderdale. Designed to give photographers a true industry-level experience, the event combines creative production, insider education, and career-building opportunities unlike any other workshop.What Makes This Workshop Stand OutMost workshops stick to a couple of models and repeat the same technical basics.This one is different. Daria Koso’s workshop is designed as a complete, hands-on experience that gives photographers access to tools and opportunities usually reserved for professionals already working in the industry:• 14 Professional Models – A rare chance to photograph a wide variety of talent, so you can walk away with a polished, portfolio-ready collection in just three days.• Diverse Lighting Setups – From timeless studio looks to modern editorial lighting, you’ll practice with the setups used in real campaigns and magazines.• Insider Lectures – Daria will open up about her editing process, the techniques behind her signature look, and the practical business steps for getting your work noticed and published.• Personalized Mentorship – Instead of a large classroom setting, you’ll get direct feedback and one-on-one guidance while shooting.• Networking Opportunities – Meet and collaborate with stylists, makeup artists, fellow photographers, and other professionals who can become part of your creative circle.• Inspiring Miami Location – A mix of classic studios and vibrant outdoor backdrops in Miami and Fort Lauderdale creates the perfect environment to push your creativity.More Than a Workshop - A Creative Breakthrough“This isn’t about simply watching and taking notes,” says Koso. “It’s about doing - creating powerful images, experimenting with lighting, building a portfolio that captivates clients, and walking away with both practical skills and industry connections. My goal is for every photographer to leave this workshop transformed, confident, and ready to reach the next level of their career.”Registration & Details• Dates: November 14 – 16, 2025• Location: Miami / Fort Lauderdale, Florida• Limited Capacity: Only 12 participants to ensure personal attention• Tuition: Starting at $2,650, with a bonus day option available• What’s Included: Professional models, creative team, lighting equipment, catered meals, and full workshop curriculumFor full details and registration, visit www.dariakoso.com/workshop About Daria KosoDaria Koso is a fashion and editorial photographer from Miami whose work has appeared in significant publications such as Harper’s Bazaar, Maxim, and L’Officiel. She has ten years of experience with a reputation for cinematic, high-end imagery. Daria is also enthusiastic about mentoring emerging photographers to help them succeed professionally.Please check out our latest news and updates on Daria Koso Blog

This Workshop Will Transform Your Photography

