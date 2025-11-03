Daria Koso Announces Exclusive 3-Day Fashion Photography Workshop in Miami/Fort Lauderdale
Featuring 14 Professional Models, Industry Mentors, and Editorial-Level Training
What Makes This Workshop Stand Out
Most workshops stick to a couple of models and repeat the same technical basics.
This one is different. Daria Koso’s workshop is designed as a complete, hands-on experience that gives photographers access to tools and opportunities usually reserved for professionals already working in the industry:
• 14 Professional Models – A rare chance to photograph a wide variety of talent, so you can walk away with a polished, portfolio-ready collection in just three days.
• Diverse Lighting Setups – From timeless studio looks to modern editorial lighting, you’ll practice with the setups used in real campaigns and magazines.
• Insider Lectures – Daria will open up about her editing process, the techniques behind her signature look, and the practical business steps for getting your work noticed and published.
• Personalized Mentorship – Instead of a large classroom setting, you’ll get direct feedback and one-on-one guidance while shooting.
• Networking Opportunities – Meet and collaborate with stylists, makeup artists, fellow photographers, and other professionals who can become part of your creative circle.
• Inspiring Miami Location – A mix of classic studios and vibrant outdoor backdrops in Miami and Fort Lauderdale creates the perfect environment to push your creativity.
More Than a Workshop - A Creative Breakthrough
“This isn’t about simply watching and taking notes,” says Koso. “It’s about doing - creating powerful images, experimenting with lighting, building a portfolio that captivates clients, and walking away with both practical skills and industry connections. My goal is for every photographer to leave this workshop transformed, confident, and ready to reach the next level of their career.”
Registration & Details
• Dates: November 14 – 16, 2025
• Location: Miami / Fort Lauderdale, Florida
• Limited Capacity: Only 12 participants to ensure personal attention
• Tuition: Starting at $2,650, with a bonus day option available
• What’s Included: Professional models, creative team, lighting equipment, catered meals, and full workshop curriculum
For full details and registration, visit www.dariakoso.com/workshop.
About Daria Koso
Daria Koso is a fashion and editorial photographer from Miami whose work has appeared in significant publications such as Harper’s Bazaar, Maxim, and L’Officiel. She has ten years of experience with a reputation for cinematic, high-end imagery. Daria is also enthusiastic about mentoring emerging photographers to help them succeed professionally.
