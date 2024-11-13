Daria Koso Announces Exclusive 2-Day Workshop for Aspiring Photographers

10 Students to Learn High Fashion Photography and Lighting Techniques. Reserve the Last Available Spot.

I believe everyone has the potential to create awe-inspiring photographs, but what if every shot you took was infused with the soul-stirring beauty we all chase after” — Daria Koso

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspiring photographers can dive into the world of high fashion photography at Daria Koso 's exclusive, two-day workshop for up to 10 students from Nov. 16 to 17 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.Attendees will learn theory and have hours of hands-on practice working with a professional team, including fashion models, a fashion stylist, and a renowned hair and makeup artist on set. How to work with professional lighting equipment, the tenets of high-fashion photography, and developing a professional portfolio will all be addressed.During the workshop, the select group of students will each have the opportunity to work one-on-one with famed photographer Daria Koso, ask questions, and receive an in-depth analysis of their shots and portfolio. They will learn editing tips and techniques, receive personal feedback about their portfolio, and create a highly professional portfolio designed to drive business and expand their reach.Students will have the opportunity to network with some of the best in the photography industry while receiving lots of practice as they develop and build on their creative skills. At the end of the workshop, each student will have a thoroughly assessed, professional portfolio that showcases their work and creative talent and can bring new business opportunities.The workshop will only have 10 spots to provide each student with the one-on-one guidance they need. Selected students should bring a professional camera and lenses (24-70mm f2.8, 70-200mm f2.8, 50mm f1.4 or 1.8, 85mm f1.4 or f 1.8) and know how to use them in manual mode. Camera basics will not be taught at the workshop.Attendees will be provided snacks, drinks, and meals, access to and the use of professional lighting equipment, a photo assistant, a wardrobe stylist, fashion models, and a celebrated hair and makeup artist. They will learn under the tutorship of Daria Koso about how to set and take great shots, capture beauty and emotions, and enhance their portfolios to attract a wider audience and new clients.Students can anticipate a personalized experience at the workshop. Each attendee will have a one-on-one session with a model and time to take exceptional shots without jostling for a chance. Darya Koso's fashion photography course is focused on creating a supportive environment that fosters positivity and mutual respect.It is a must for those who are new to photography and want a head start in the business while learning from Daria Koso and her team, professional photographers who want to improve their portfolios and bring them to the next level, and people who want to learn how to make photography a full-time business and earn more money while doing so.According to Daria Koso, her reason for holding this workshop is, "I believe everyone has the potential to create awe-inspiring photographs, but what if every shot you took was infused with the soul-stirring beauty we all chase after?"Since this is a limited opportunity, aspiring photographers should sign up quickly to secure one of the 10 reserved spots. The workshop's cost is $2,380, not including the cost of flights or accommodations.Breakfast and a light lunch will be provided each day. Since the models and professional team required booking, refunds will not be available. Students unable to attend can transfer their seats to other photographers who could benefit from attending.Daria Koso is a renowned fashion photographer from Belarus based in Miami, Florida. She has a Bachelor's degree in business administration and has worked with top modeling agencies such as Elite and Next.Her photographs have appeared in numerous publications, including Harper's Bazaar, Maxim, and L'officiel.Daria Koso believes in capturing beauty and emotion naturally to deliver stunning photographs that convey meaningful messages.Please check out our latest news and updates on Daria Koso Blog

Boost Your Fashion Photography Skills

