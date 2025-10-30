Heinrich Himmler's love letter to mistress, Reinhard Heydrich's fencing mask, all coming to auction in Maryland, US

Reinhard Heydrich's personal fencing mask 1920 West Point Military Academy diploma signed by General Douglas MacArthur Personal flight jacket of Gary Erdman from the Cuban Missile Crisis

Fairhill Auction, a trusted name in the auction industry, announces its upcoming militaria auction, scheduled for November 6th at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

ELKTON, MD, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairhill Auction, a trusted name in the auction industry with a proven record of accomplishment of handling rare and valuable items, is pleased to announce its upcoming militaria auction, scheduled for November 6th at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

The auction features over five hundred lots of important World War II relics and personality items, historical autographs, medals and orders, helmets and uniforms. The sale also includes Holocaust-related items, propaganda posters, and other historical artifacts.

Fairhill Auction recognizes the historical significance of preserving artifacts from this pivotal period in world history. These items serve as educational tools and tangible reminders of the past, helping ensure that future generations understand the complexities of World War II and the Holocaust.

Andreas Kornfeld, founding partner and auctioneer at Fairhill Auction, anticipates strong attendance during this busy fall auction season: “Historical World War II collectibles are the best performing auctions due to the high interest by serious collectors worldwide. We have bidders participating from the United States, Europe, Australia, and Asia, everyone tries to add a missing piece to their lifetime collection."

Auction Highlights

Reinhard Heydrich's personal fencing mask, liberated and brought back by U.S. Army Corporal Edgar L. Douty, who was working in a medical detachment with the 2nd Convalescent Hospital in Epinal, France, as part of the Seventh U.S. Army. The fencing mask is estimated to fetch $6,000 – $9,000.

Handwritten love letter from Heinrich Himmler, Reichsfuhrer-SS and chief of the German police, to his mistress Hedwig Potthast. Valued at $3,000 – $4,000.

British Prime Minister Winston S. Churchill signed map of the British West Indies. Expected to ring for $2,000 – $2,500.

General Douglas MacArthur signed West Point Military Academy diploma. The rare document from 1920 is estimated at $1,000 – $1,400.

A soup plate made for Adolf Hitler by the Allach porcelain manufacture of Dachau. A rare relic expected to sell for $1,000 – $1,500.

Schloss Klessheim dinner napkin. During WWII, Hitler would host guests such as Mussolini, Miklós Horthy, Ion Antonescu, Jozef Tiso, and Ante Pavelic at the Austrian palace. This WWII relic with a lot of history is projected to sell for $200 – $300.

Allach porcelain sculpture, Morris Dancer II - The Prophet - sculpted by Richard Foerster. A master sculptor, Foerster was commissioned by the city of Munich to re-create a smaller version of the dancers from 1480 as official gifts. “The Prophet” is forecast to sell for $3,000 – $5,000.

A jacket with a unique history. Gary Erdman’s personal flight jacket with a connection to the Cuban Missile Crisis. As JFK wrote in the unit citation: “...Gentlemen, you take excellent pictures...which first gave us conclusive proof of the build-up of offensive weapons in Cuba...” Erdman was part of the 4080th Strategic Recon Wing. Erdman’s jacket with documented history is valued at $700 – $900.

A collection of Holocaust postal history. The collection includes contemporary postal history as well as commemorative stamps, first-day covers. A well-rounded collection valued at $600 – $800.

A Transcontinental ZR-4 tube radio produced by Gimbal Brothers, with a Zeppelin logo, in a wooden case, manufactured in 1924. The Zeppelin radio is projected to fetch $400 – $600.

Japanese 20th Joint Anniversary sterling silver chalice presented in the original case. An unusual relic with a presale estimate of $460 – $600.

How to Participate

Visit www.fairhillauction.com to preview the sale, register for the auction, place absentee bids, and participate live online on the day of the auction. Online bidding will start on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Absentee bids are accepted at any time.

Bidders can also participate through LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.

About Fairhill Auction

Fairhill Auction serves clients who buy and sell historical collectibles at auction. The firm offers consignment services for individuals, appraisers, estates, and trusts, serving collectors worldwide. The auctions feature historical militaria from all conflicts, vintage posters in all categories, Americana, presidential and political memorabilia, historical documents, advertising collectibles, and objects of history and art.

Fairhill Auction is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions, whether it’s a single item, an estate or a prized collection. Anyone interested in a free consultation or valuation may send an email to bid@fairhillauction.com; or call Andreas Kornfeld at 443-222-8240.

Contact: Andreas Kornfeld

(443) 222-8240 andreas@fairhillauction.com

