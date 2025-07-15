Fairhill Auction Announces the Summer Posters & Collectibles Extravaganza

Beatles negative and photographs Radio Nurse by Isamu Noguchi Sidney M Wiggins Diptych Oil Paintings

ELKTON, MD, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairhill Auction is pleased to announce our upcoming posters and collectibles auction on July 24, at 10 am Eastern Time.

This auction features over 450 lots of original vintage posters, paintings, multiples, vintage collectibles, Americana, and Erotica. Each item is a unique piece of history, making them highly desirable to collectors throughout the world.

The fully illustrated catalog is available online and prospective bidders may register immediately for absentee and live bidding on our website bid.fairhillauction.com. Live bidding will commence on Thursday, July 24th, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Highlights of our upcoming July auction include:

Lot 48 - Isamu Noguchi’s iconic 1937 design of the first baby monitor, aptly named the “Radio Nurse.” Isamu Noguchi was one of the most influential designers, artists, and architects of the 20th century. His work is highly sought after and represented in major museums worldwide.

Estimated at $2,000 - $4,000.

Lot 368 - Joseph Pennell’s rare 1917 WWI poster “Forging the Weapons of War: Official United States War Film.” An outstanding three-sheet poster produced by the Signal Corps.

Estimated at $2,000 - $3,000.

Lot 90 - Ludwig Hohlwein 1937 colorful poster promoting carnival in Munich, Germany.

Hohlwein was a German poster artist and a pioneer of the Sachplakat style.

Estimated at $2,000 - $4,000.

Lot 91 - Carl Ernst Hinkefuss Signed Portfolio

Published in 1923 in Germany, the portfolio is a unique showcase of the work of Hinkefuss and the broader development of German graphic design. This is a rare, signed copy.

Estimated at $2,000 - $3,000.

Lot 84 - Joseph Urban - Hans Christian Andersen Calendar 1911: Twelve Fairy Tales.

This beautifully illustrated book, “Zwölf Märchen” features twelve fairy tales narrated by Hugo Salus and illustrated in the Art Nouveau style by Joseph Urban (1872-1933) and Heinrich Lefler (1863-1919).

Estimated at $600 - $800.

Lots 33 through 39 - Strobridge Lithographing Co. calendar cards 1903 - 1904.

Multiple lots of highly collectible antique miniature calendars.

Lot 298 - Portraits of Tsar Alexander III and Empress Maria Feodorovna.

Estimated at $800 - $1,200.

Lot 324 - Sidney Wiggins Diptych Oil Painting

A street scene in New York City. Wiggins was known for his extravagant landscape and cityscape paintings.

Estimated at $1,000 - $2,000.

Lot 325 - Bourbon Chief American Saddlebred Oil Painting

An original oil painting of the chestnut Saddlebred stallion known as Bourbon Chief, an American Saddlebred stallion. He was known for being the founding sire of the popular Chief family of Saddlebreds.

Estimated at $600 - $1,000.

Lot 167 - 1964 original Beatles Black-and-White Negatives

This collection includes 24 original negatives of The Beatles from their first appearance

on “The Ed Sullivan Show” on February 9, 1964.

Estimated at $700 - $900.

Fairhill Auctions offers consignment services for individual items, estates, and corporate collections. We guide clients through the complex process of settling estates and downsizing, collaborating with private individuals, trusts, estates, museums, banks, and attorneys.

Fairhill Auctions hosts monthly online auctions specializing in posters and prints, historical militaria, collectible memorabilia, vintage toys, Americana, and paper ephemera. Our goal is to inspire both current and future generations of collectors. We are currently accepting consignments for our monthly sales. For inquiries, please call 443-222-8240 or email us at bid@fairhillauction.com. For more information, please visit our website at www.fairhillauction.com.

