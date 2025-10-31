New book titled 'The Power of Perception – When Reality Loses the Battle' published today

Cover of The Power of Perception The author Dr Orhan Dragaš

Stunning new book published by Chiselbury explores how the truth no longer wins because it’s right - but because it’s viral

In today’s world, truth no longer triumphs because it is correct — it survives because it is emotionally persuasive, algorithmically amplified, and socially acceptable.” — Dr Orhan Dragaš

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In ' The Power of Perception – When Reality Loses the Battle ', international thinker and analyst Dr Orhan Dragaš explores one of the defining challenges of the 21st century: what happens when perception overtakes fact, and when feelings outweigh evidence?Drawing on philosophy, psychology, and sociology, Dragaš dismantles the illusion that technology is neutral. He reveals how digital platforms, attention economics, and reputation networks quietly shape what we accept as real. The result is a society vulnerable to manipulation, mistrust, and political radicalisation.This is not just a book about “fake news.” It is a guide to understanding how truth itself is constructed—and deconstructed—in the digital era. Urgent and provocative, it forces readers to confront a fundamental question: can we still agree on what reality is?Lord Geidt said: ‘For all those who remain convinced of the significance of truth and will not surrender their right to think about it, this book is an outstanding guide, companion and inspiration.’'A must read, not only for aspiring politicians and anyone interested in contemporary affairs, but also for all those who refuse to accept the notion that truth no longer matters.' commented Professor Michael Goodman, Professor of Intelligence and International Affairs, King’s College LondonAbout the AuthorDr Orhan Dragaš is a Serbian expert on security and international relations. He is the founder and director of the International Security Institute based in Belgrade. He is the author of numerous expert articles, newspaper columns, and books: Modern Intelligence-Security Community - Utopia or Reality, Two Faces of Globalization - Truth and Deceptions, The End of the Russian World - Russia, Ukraine, Balkans, Russia - From a Failed State to a Rogue State, and Ukraine - Crime Without Punishment.AvailabilityTitle: The Power of Perception – When Reality Loses the BattleAuthor: Dr Orhan DragašPublisher: Chiselbury Publication Date: 31 October 2025ISBN: 978-1-917837-17-0 Hardback £19ISBN: 978-1-917837-28-6 Paperback £8.99eBook £5.99For review copies, interviews, or further information, please contact Chiselbury

the truth no longer wins because it’s right - but because it’s viral

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.