Chiselbury Publishing Announces Acquisition of Iain Ballantyne’s Debut Novel Martin’s Eyes, Publishing 10 April 2026

Martin's Eyes cover Iain Ballantyne

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chiselbury Publishing is delighted to announce that it has signed acclaimed author and journalist Iain Ballantyne for the publication of his debut novel, ' Martin’s Eyes' , a gripping post-war thriller set during the Second World War and its turbulent aftermath as the Cold War begins. The novel will be published in hardback and eBook formats on 10 April 2026. A paperback edition will follow. Ballantyne is represented by Peters Fraser + Dunlop.Ballantyne is already widely respected for his award-winning non-fiction, including ' Killing the Bismarck ', 'Hunter Killers', 'Arnhem: Ten Days in the Cauldron', and 'The Deadly Trade', praised by The Times as “superbly told… consistently fascinating.” 'Martin’s Eyes' marks his first foray into fiction - a powerful story inspired in part by his encounter with a real-life Nazi hunter during his years as a newspaper reporter.Set in 1946 amid the fractured landscapes of Europe, Martin’s Eyes opens in a secluded Austrian hunting lodge where a Nazi fugitive and the man sent to capture him confront each other across a kitchen table. As their tense stand-off unfolds, the novel sweeps readers from the blitzed streets of Britain to the battle-scarred ruins of Monte Cassino and the brutal struggle on the Eastern Front. With unforgettable characters and an epic sense of scale, Ballantyne delivers a taut, deeply human story of guilt, survival, and the lingering shadows of war.Stuart Leasor, Founder of Chiselbury Publishing, said:“I have long been a fan of Iain’s superb naval history books – way before I founded Chiselbury. To work with him on his first novel - an extraordinary blend of grit, tension, and emotional depth - is a privilege. We believe 'Martin’s Eyes' will become a standout work of Second World War fiction.”Iain Ballantyne said:“I’m thrilled to be joining Chiselbury for this new chapter in my writing life. Martin’s Eyes has been with me for a long time, and I’m excited to see it out in the world with a publisher who understands both the history and the human drama at its core.”'Martin’s Eyes' is now available for pre-order from major retailers and direct from Chiselbury. ISBN: 978-1-917837-40-8 (hardback) £25 and 978-1-917837-46-0 (epub) £7.99.

