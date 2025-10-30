Recording Lis Pendens Was Protected by Litigation Privilege

An attorney who had a lien against his client’s real property as security for payment of his fees and recorded a lis pendens after the realty was sold, resulting in a suit against him by the purchaser, is protected by the litigation privilege against liability for slander of title and abuse of process, Div. Eight of this district’s Court of Appeal has held.

