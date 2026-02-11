Probate Mandatory Settlement Conference Week Begins March 9, 2026

Probate Mandatory Settlement Conference Week seeks to assist litigants with resolving their cases before trial. In partnership with volunteer attorneys serving as mediators, SBSC will set settlement conferences during this week-long event. Settlement conferences are an excellent alternative to trial and allow all parties to reach a mutually beneficial resolution in a timely manner.

