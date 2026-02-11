Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,088 in the last 365 days.

Probate Mandatory Settlement Conference Week Begins March 9, 2026

Probate Mandatory Settlement Conference Week seeks to assist litigants with resolving their cases before trial. In partnership with volunteer attorneys serving as mediators, SBSC will set settlement conferences during this week-long event. Settlement conferences are an excellent alternative to trial and allow all parties to reach a mutually beneficial resolution in a timely manner.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Probate Mandatory Settlement Conference Week Begins March 9, 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.