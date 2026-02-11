Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 346,982 in the last 365 days.

Solano County Power Women Host Girls on the Rise Seminar March 14 to Inspire Next Generation of Women Leaders

Presented by the Solano Superior Court and the Solano County Bar Association, 2026 marks the third year Girls on the Rise will be presented in Solano County. The event is designed to provide future women professionals with exposure to influential leaders who will share the stories of their career trajectories and engage in meaningful discussions about challenges and opportunities for women in a variety of professional fields.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Solano County Power Women Host Girls on the Rise Seminar March 14 to Inspire Next Generation of Women Leaders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.