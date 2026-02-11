Solano County Power Women Host Girls on the Rise Seminar March 14 to Inspire Next Generation of Women Leaders

Presented by the Solano Superior Court and the Solano County Bar Association, 2026 marks the third year Girls on the Rise will be presented in Solano County. The event is designed to provide future women professionals with exposure to influential leaders who will share the stories of their career trajectories and engage in meaningful discussions about challenges and opportunities for women in a variety of professional fields.

