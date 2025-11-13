Washington State Leadership Board Appoints Laura Armstrong as New Executive Director

Executive Director, Laura Armstrong

OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington State Leadership Board (WSLB) is excited to announce the appointment of Laura Armstrong as its new Executive Director, effective October 1st. In her new role, Armstrong will lead the Leadership Board in its vision to cultivate leaders that change their world through personal growth and service to their Washington communities.

Armstrong is taking over from Audrey Baker, who stepped down. “The board has undergone immense change over the last five years, and Audrey has been there throughout to support the team, the board, and provide the necessary stable leadership,” said Brian Moreno, Co-President of the WSLB.

Armstrong brings a distinguished background, having served as the Executive Director of La Casa Hogar, an education and immigrant-serving nonprofit, for six years. Most recently, she led the environmental justice team at the Washington Department of Commerce, where she played a pivotal role in implementing the HEAL Act, a coordinated and collaborative approach to environmental justice.

“We are delighted to welcome Laura Armstrong as our new Executive Director,” said Brian Moreno, Co-President of the WSLB. “Her leadership is grounded in elevating community, tackling statewide projects, and developing strong teams.”

Armstrong holds a B.A. in Political Science, minors in Latin American Studies and Poverty Studies, an M.A. in Environmental Justice, and several graduate certificates in business and social impact, providing her and the WSLB with a distinct blend of skills and knowledge. Her personal journey has been shaped by mentorship, international experience, service learning, and leadership development through team sports, igniting her passion for increasing access to WSLB’s programs for communities facing significant barriers.

Based in Yakima, Washington, Armstrong began her career as a community organizer for a nonprofit affordable housing developer, where she worked closely with a rural farmworker community to co-design, fundraise, and ultimately build a community park. With her roots in the northeast, she has lived and worked in Mexico, New York City, and Washington, D.C., focusing on domestic microlending, education, and community health initiatives to eliminate barriers in rural and urban areas.

“I’m honored to join the WSLB as Executive Director,” said Armstrong. “The agency has developed a strong foundation, and I look forward to working with the team, board, and program participants to build on that success and explore new opportunities for growth and collaboration.”

Armstrong’s appointment, approved by the Office of the Lt. Governor’s Office, comes at a pivotal moment as the WSLB focuses on development and community engagement. Under her leadership, the WSLB anticipates new avenues for collaboration, outreach, and program growth.

“Laura is the right leader for the WSLB at the right time,” says Colin Pierce, Co-President of the WSLB. “She exemplifies and models the leadership traits we seek to develop in the young people we serve, understands the importance of collaboration, and approaches her work with a spirit of inquiry and humility." Armstrong’s appointment underscores the WSLB’s strong commitment to recognizing and cultivating leaders.

About Washington State Leadership Board (WSLB)

The WSLB is a state agency dedicated to empowering the next generation of leaders by offering a variety of leadership programs for the youth of Washington. Founded in 1971 by former Lt. Governor Cherberg as the "Association of Washington Generals," the WSLB transitioned to a trustee agency in 2022. Its statutory mission is to enhance educational, sports, leadership, and employment opportunities for youth, veterans, and individuals with disabilities throughout Washington State.

In service to this mission, the WSLB offers free, equity-focused leadership programs that help Washington high school-aged youth build skills, gain experiences, and make an impact in their communities. WSLB’s programs connect young people with mentors, travel, and real-world learning opportunities across Washington State and beyond.

Their youth leadership programs include:

• Washington World Fellows, a foreign exchange + career preparatory program for high school sophomores

• Boundless Washington, a grant-based outdoor and sports leadership program for young people with disabilities

• Compassion Scholars, a study abroad and service-learning program aimed at promoting compassionate leadership

These programs are designed to help participants build leadership and communication skills, access new experiences, and meet peers who share their passion for making a difference.

In addition to managing equity-based initiatives, the Washington State Leadership Board (WSLB) hosts the prestigious annual Washington State Leadership Awards, a legacy recognition program that has been in place since 1975. By state statute, the WSLB is among select trustee agencies authorized to officially confer honors on behalf of the state. Nominations for this year's Leadership Awards are scheduled to open on December 1st.

For more information about the Washington State Leadership Board (WSLB) and its programs, please visit www.washingtonleaders.org

