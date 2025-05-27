Washington State Leadership Board Hosts Annual Programs Celebration Day

This day is a powerful reminder of what's possible when young people are supported and given the tools to lead” — Audrey Baker, WSLB Executive Director

ISSAQUAH, WA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington State Leadership Board (WSLB) hosted its Annual Programs Celebration Day on May 10th at Lake Sammamish State Park, bringing together students, families, board members, and community partners from across the state to honor this year’s program participants. The event served as a joyful reflection of the WSLB’s mission to cultivate the next generation of Washington leaders.

The highlight of the day was the official welcome of the 2025 cohort of Washington World Fellows, an outstanding group of high school students selected for their leadership potential, civic-mindedness, and global curiosity. The Washington World Fellows program, the flagship program of the WSLB’s leadership development efforts, offers immersive international exchange experiences, along with civic education, academic mentoring, and leadership development.

The WSLB also celebrated the graduating cohort of 2023 World Fellows, recognizing their accomplishments and revealing their post-secondary education plans. This year’s graduating cohort of World Fellows has been offered well over $328,000 in scholarships and has committed to educational institutions such as the University of Pennsylvania, Gonzaga University, and the University of Washington.

Another key moment of the day featured the 2024 Compassion Scholars, who presented the culmination of their yearlong service-learning projects. These projects tackled issues ranging from clothing and supplies for houseless women to sports access for rural and low-income youth. These presentations reflected the passion of these scholars as they worked towards driving community change.

“This day is a powerful reminder of what's possible when young people are supported and given the tools to lead,” said Audrey Baker, Executive Director of the WSLB. “Each of these students has demonstrated resilience, heart, and vision, which are qualities we need more than ever in leadership today. We are proud to celebrate their achievements.”

WSLB staff announced the merging of their Team S.A.M. and Boundless WA programs, introducing the revamped Boundless WA, a program aimed at expanding access to sports and outdoor activities for youth with sensory and physical disabilities. In its first iteration, Boundless WA was a statewide program that combined outdoor adventure with leadership development for young people with disabilities. A key feature of this program was the Boundless WA Summer Adventure, a multi-day experience that brought participants together for adaptive outdoor activities such as basketball, swimming, rock climbing, and hiking.

The program is now evolving into a grant-based initiative that allows young people with disabilities to apply for funding to pursue the sport or outdoor activity of their choice, enabling the program to serve a greater number of young people throughout the state. Grant recipients will also be invited to participate in the WSLB’s Leadership Development Curriculum, continuing the program’s mission of empowerment and personal growth. For more information about the WSLB’s programs, visit www.washingtonleaders.org.

