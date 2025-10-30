More Funding for Community Prevention Coalitions

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York State is awarding nearly $1 million in funding from the New York State Opioid Settlement Fund to providers in high-need areas to assist with implementing various addiction prevention initiatives. The award of this funding comes as the state marks the annual National Substance Use & Misuse Prevention Month observance, as well as Red Ribbon Week, a nationwide effort to raise awareness of the importance of substance use prevention efforts among young people.

“New York State continues to get settlement funding out to the providers and communities that need it most — and with this latest award, we are further supporting prevention services for New Yorkers in high-need areas of the state,” Governor Hochul said. “As we observe National Prevention Month and Red Ribbon week, it is a reminder of the importance of these services and the positive impact that they can have on individuals, families and communities.”

The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) has also compiled a video news release, accessible here, featuring Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunnigham speaking on the importance of the prevention work happening in New York State and the services available.

New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said, “Prevention is a vital part of the OASAS continuum of care, and we work closely every day with our providers and partners to ensure they have the funding and support needed to expand their services and reach those at risk for addiction. This funding extends an ongoing project that has already helped us to reach New Yorkers in high-need areas with these important services and will continue to benefit these individuals and communities.”

Community Prevention Coalition Funding

A total of $978,419 in settlement funding is being awarded to five providers to support further development of community prevention coalitions, extending a program first launched at the beginning of 2024. These providers are located in counties identified as high-need, and through the coalitions are providing targeted prevention services for youth, families, and the community at large. These include education, drug destruction kits, medication lock boxes, and the initiation and promotion of drug take-back days.

This funding to the providers identified below extends this initiative through the end of 2028. Nearly $5 million in settlement funding has now been awarded to support this project.

Capital District

Columbia-Greene Addiction Coalition: $200,000

Mid-Hudson

Council on Addiction, Prevention and Education of Dutchess County: $200,000

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Sullivan County: $200,000

Westchester-Ellenville Hospital, Inc: $178,419

Western New York

Prevention Works: $200,000

This initiative continues New York State’s nation-leading efforts to distribute opioid settlement money. To date, New York has made more than $454 million available through the opioid settlement fund, which is the most of any state in the country.

New York State is receiving more than $2.5 billion through various settlement agreements with opioid manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies that were secured by Attorney General Letitia James. A portion of the funding from these settlements will go directly to municipalities, with the remainder deposited into a dedicated fund to support prevention, treatment, harm reduction and recovery efforts to address the ongoing opioid epidemic. This includes expansions to access for medication for addiction, outreach programs to help connect high-need individuals to services, educational efforts, support for recovery centers, and initiatives to increase workforce retention and development. A detailed list of initiatives funded with this money is available on the New York State Opioid Settlement Fund tracker.

State Senator Nathalia Fernandez said, “Between closing loopholes to ensure all settlement dollars flow into the Opioid Settlement Fund and advancing greater transparency through this year’s budget, Governor Hochul has demonstrated a clear commitment to supporting prevention efforts that strengthen families and save lives. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Alcoholism and Substance Use Disorders, I’m proud to see New York continue leading the nation in addressing addiction with the resources and compassion this moment requires.”

State Senator George Borrello said, “I applaud the state’s investment of opioid settlement funds in Prevention Works, an effective, community-based organization that focuses on substance abuse prevention. For decades, Prevention Works has helped individuals and families across Chautauqua County make healthy, informed choices through education, early intervention, and by connecting those in need with vital resources and referrals. This funding will strengthen those critical efforts. This award, along with the others announced today, reflects New York State’s commitment to ensuring that every community has the tools and support needed to confront addiction and promote recovery.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Nearly half a million dollars in opioid settlement funds are heading to organizations in Dutchess, Columbia, and Greene counties. Directing these dollars to the local groups on the front lines of addiction prevention—especially in communities most harmed by the substance use crisis—is exactly where Big Pharma’s settlement money should go. I thank Governor Hochul for awarding the Council on Addiction, Prevention and Education of Dutchess County and Columbia-Greene Addiction Coalition with these lifesaving funds."

State Senator Peter Oberacker said, "As the opioid epidemic continues to devastate families across our state, it’s critical that we direct settlement dollars where they can have the greatest impact: prevention, treatment, and recovery at the community level. Organizations like Cornell Cooperative Extension of Sullivan County play a vital role in education and outreach that saves lives. This investment will help strengthen their work and bring needed resources to those on the front lines of substance use prevention.”

State Senator Robert G. Rolison said, “The Council on Addiction, Prevention and Education of Dutchess County and the other outstanding organizations receiving this support are on the front lines of saving lives. Their work brings hope, healing and education to individuals and families impacted by addiction. With this funding, they’ll be able to reach even more people in need, strengthening prevention efforts, expanding access to care, and helping our communities move toward a healthier, safer future.”

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said, “I am pleased that $400,000 in funding from New York State Opioid Settlement Fund will directly support organizations in my district that deliver critical addiction services. The opioid epidemic has touched too many families here in the Hudson Valley, and this funding will help those battling substance abuse and those in recovery with essential resources. I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and support.”

Assemblymember Phil Steck said, “It’s encouraging to see these funds going directly to providers rather than being delayed by a lengthy approval process. As we continue to address the opioid crisis, it’s critical that resources reach those on the front lines as quickly as possible.”

Assemblymember Anil Beephan said, “I thank Governor Hochul and OASAS for their continued investment in the Hudson Valley. The Council on Addiction, Prevention and Education of Dutchess County has done tremendous work addressing addiction and supporting families in our community. This funding will strengthen those efforts and help save lives.”

Assemblymember Paula Elaine Kay said, “The best way to address addiction is to stop it before it starts. I'm grateful to the Governor for her appropriation of $200,000 for our exceptional Cornell Cooperative Extension of Sullivan County. They are a force for good in our community, and I trust that they will use this funding well to educate young people, distribute medication lock boxes, promote drug take-back days, and generally strengthen prevention in our area.”

Assemblymember Brian Maher said, “It is essential for organizations that are boots on the ground every day fighting the opioid and substance use epidemic to receive additional resources. I am pleased to see that the Governor has secured funding for underserved areas in the 101st Assembly District. We must stay vigilant and continue to support more organizations on the front lines that do God’s work every day combatting this issue.”

Assemblymember Andrew M. Molitor said, “Thank you Gov. Hochul for allocating significant money to Prevention Works, an agency in Chautauqua County that focuses on preventing alcohol and drug addiction. For every adult and child who never becomes addicted, or, in those instances where the cycle of addiction can be broken, a life is saved. This is a great use of state resources."

As an additional observance for National Substance Use & Misuse Prevention Month and Red Ribbon Week, New York State is also illuminating the following state landmarks in red on the night of Thursday, October 30:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports oversees one of the nation’s largest systems of addiction services with approximately 1,700 prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and recovery programs serving over 731,000 individuals per year. This includes the direct operation of 12 Addiction Treatment Centers where our doctors, nurses, and clinical staff provide inpatient and residential services to approximately 8,000 individuals per year.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, residential, or outpatient care can be found on the NYS OASAS website.