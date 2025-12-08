Governor Hochul Celebrates Topping Out of NY Creates’ $1 Billion NanoFab Reflection

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the “topping out” of NanoFab Reflection, the cornerstone of the Governor’s $1 billion investment in NY Creates’ Albany NanoTech Complex, marking a major milestone for the $10 billion initiative and for New York State’s strategy to strengthen America’s semiconductor leadership. The new facility will be the home of the nation’s first publicly owned, High NA EUV Lithography Center, with the most advanced chip research and development capabilities anywhere in the world.

The 310,000 square foot NanoFab Reflection is a key component of the Governor’s semiconductor strategy and investment in growing NY Creates’ Albany NanoTech Complex, which is already the nation’s premier public–private semiconductor R&D hub. The project will support hundreds of new permanent high-tech jobs, generate $9 billion in private investment, and harness the power of expanded partnerships with universities, workforce programs, and global semiconductor companies. The topping out ceremony marks the installation of the final steel beam of the NanoFab Reflection structure, highlighting its on-schedule construction progress. Completion of the building is anticipated by the end of next year.

“With this milestone, we are taking a major step toward securing the future of advanced chip research right here in New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “This $1 billion investment I secured for NY Creates, paves the way for good jobs, stronger communities, and an innovation economy that keeps our state competitive on the global stage.

NY Creates President Dave Anderson said, “With the topping out of NanoFab Reflection, we’re celebrating not just a building, but the next chapter of semiconductor innovation in New York, which is made possible by the Governor’s strategic investment in the facility and the High NA EUV equipment that is already acting like a magnet to attract industry from around the world. The High NA EUV Center represents the kind of forward-looking, high-impact research and development opportunities that Creates was built for. We’re proud that New York’s consistent focus on chip R&D — and our track record of delivering results — have made this the place for catalyzing future technologies for years to come.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York continues to make strategic investments in research, development and manufacturing to grow the state's semiconductor ecosystem. Today's milestone represents the latest step in establishing New York as the hub for domestic semiconductor production. Leveraging public funding against private financing, NanoFab Reflection will help drive new innovations in this dynamic sector with collaboration between key academic and industry partners.”

NanoFab Reflection will include 50,000 square feet of state-of-the-art cleanroom space, built to support the most demanding and leading-edge semiconductor R&D work in the world. The facility will house ASML’s High NA EUV lithography equipment, the world’s most advanced tool for printing the tiny features that power next-generation chips. The new High NA EUV lithography equipment, scheduled to arrive at the Albany NanoTech Complex in mid-2026, will be able to make chips more powerful and faster to meet ever increasing computing needs while making them more energy efficient.

Governor Hochul’s Commitment to the Semiconductor Industry

Today’s milestone complements Governor Hochul’s pledge to reshoring semiconductor manufacturing and research and development in New York State. Under the Governor’s leadership, Upstate New York has seen a major revival in semiconductor related investment. The establishment of the EUV Lithography Center in Albany builds on the continued commitment to establish New York State as a global chipmaking hub. Since the Governor took office, New York State now has the fastest growing semiconductor industry ecosystem in the nation. Governor Hochul has secured over $124 billion in new industry investments which includes major investments from Micron, and GlobalFoundries and semiconductor supply chain leaders such as Edwards Vacuum, TTM, Menlo Micro and AMD. New York State’s semiconductor investments are playing a direct role in bringing more chip research and manufacturing back to the United States — helping secure supply chains, boosting national security, and protecting American competitiveness. By the end of the decade more chips will be manufactured in and around upstate New York than anywhere else in the U.S. The growth of this ecosystem promises to create tens of thousands of good paying jobs for New Yorkers and fundamentally reshape the economic trajectory of the entire state.

Senator Charles Schumer said, “The completion of the exciting and new NanoFab Reflection brings Albany NanoTech a giant step forward in further establishing the site as a thriving, globally-recognized center of cutting-edge semiconductor research and development to drive America’s chipmaking leadership. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York will soon be the home of the nation’s first and only publicly owned, High NA EUV Lithography Center. This facility will house the most advanced machinery in the world for researching microchips and become a testbed for America’s top scientists, universities, and companies to ensure the next great discoveries in technology are made here, not in China. Today’s milestone is further proof that Albany NanoTech is the place to keep America ahead in the semiconductor industry that powers our economy.”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “Today marks another milestone in the Capital Region's road to becoming the capital of the nation's semiconductor research. As we continue progress on the Albany Nanotech Complex's groundbreaking High NA EUV Lithography Center and near completion, the benefits to our communities will be immense. The creation of high-paying jobs, both high-skilled and non-college, economic multiplier effects for surrounding businesses and neighborhoods, and investments in our local STEM and scientific research fields will pay dividends for years to come. Thanks to the strong investments made by both Governor Kathy Hochul, SUNY, and the State Legislature, Albany and our Capital Region are national leaders on the frontier of nanotechnology and semiconductor research, leading breakthrough after breakthrough, and I'm excited to see the work and success ahead.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “Today we celebrate an incredible milestone for the NanoFab Reflection and the greater NY Creates Albany NanoTech Complex. New York continues to invest in the future of the semiconductor industry and continues to cement New York's place as a leader in the industry with a home here in the Capital Region. Thank you to Governor Hochul, NY Creates, and all the partners who continue to prioritize these efforts.”

Assemblymember Gabriella Romero said, “Today’s topping out of NY CREATES’ $1 billion NanoFab Reflection marks more than a construction milestone - it represents New York’s unwavering commitment to leading the world in semiconductor innovation. Exciting investments like this bring cutting-edge research, high-quality jobs, and long-term economic growth to our region. With this new High NA EUV Lithography Center, New York isn’t just preparing for the future of technology - we are building it right here in Albany.”

City of Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “Thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul for working relentlessly to secure a nation-leading level of investment in the semiconductor technology sector. This topping out is yet another tremendous milestone for the City of Albany, the Capital Region, and the State of New York — helping to create world-class, good paying jobs in an industry of the future. The continued commitment at NY Creates is solidifying Albany's legacy in developing cutting edge innovations, and will ensure our global leadership in semiconductor chip research and development for years to come.”