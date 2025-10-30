Honoring Retired NYSP Zone Sergeant Greene

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed that flags on all state government buildings be flown at half-staff in honor of retired New York State Police Zone Sergeant Steven W. Greene who passed away on October 24, 2025 from an illness stemming from his assignment in and around the World Trade Center site following the 9/11 terrorist attack. Flags will be flown at half-staff on Friday, October 31 from sunrise to sunset.

“I am directing flags across New York State to be lowered in honor of retired New York State Police Zone Sergeant Steven W. Greene,” Governor Hochul said. “Today, we hold Sergeant Greene’s family and loved ones in our thoughts as we pay tribute to his life and legacy. Sergeant Greene stood in service to others during a time of profound need for our State, and we are grateful for his courage, commitment and lasting impact of his service.”

Sergeant Greene retired from the New York State Police on July 17, 2002 after 20 years of dedicated service. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, and his sons, Robert and Daniel.