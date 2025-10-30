St. Albans Barracks / Petit Larceny and False Pretenses
VSP News Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25A2007802
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/21/2025 at 1341 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Albans Park and Ride
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny and False Pretenses
ACCUSED: Lindsay Little
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen wallet from Ronald Meunier (47) of Berkshire, VT. There were also numerus fraudulent charges made on a debit card belonging to him. Investigation revealed that Lindsay Little (39) of St. Albans, VT had stolen his wallet and used his debit card to make a purchase. Little was given a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on December 8th, 2025 at 0830 hours to answer the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/08/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 524-5993
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.