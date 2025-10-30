St. Albans Barracks / Petit Larceny and False Pretenses

VSP News Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25A2007802

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10/21/2025 at 1341 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Albans Park and Ride

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny and False Pretenses

ACCUSED: Lindsay Little

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen wallet from Ronald Meunier (47) of Berkshire, VT. There were also numerus fraudulent charges made on a debit card belonging to him. Investigation revealed that Lindsay Little (39) of St. Albans, VT had stolen his wallet and used his debit card to make a purchase. Little was given a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on December 8th, 2025 at 0830 hours to answer the above charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/08/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993