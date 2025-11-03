SAK, LLC Announces Dennis Pivin, CSP, CHST, CIT As Senior Health, Safety & Environmental Technical Advisor

SAK appoints Dennis Pivin as Senior HSE Technical Advisor, reinforcing its commitment to safety, innovation, and employee wellbeing.

O'FALLON, MO, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAK, LLC (SAK), a nationally recognized provider of pipeline rehabilitation and underground infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dennis Pivin, CSP, CHST, CIT, as the company’s new Senior Health, Safety & Environmental Technical Advisor.ABOUT DENNIS PIVINWith over 25 years of expertise in underground construction safety and risk management, Dennis Pivin brings a distinguished record of leadership, innovation, and advocacy in the trenchless technology sector. Prior to joining SAK, Pivin served as Director of Health, Safety, and Environmental at NASSCO, Inc., where he led national safety initiatives, hosted the NASSCO Safety Podcast, and helped pioneer advanced training programs such as the confined space simulator."I’m excited to join SAK and contribute to a culture that values safety as a cornerstone of excellence," said Pivin. "I look forward to supporting the team and advancing our shared goal of ensuring that every employee returns home safely each day."ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIESIn his new capacity, Pivin will spearhead continuous improvement in Health, Safety, and Environmental performance, providing technical guidance and leadership across all SAK operations. He will continue to write and speak on key industry safety topics, support advocacy with regulatory agencies, and contribute to academic research."Dennis’s expertise and leadership reinforce our ongoing commitment to safety, innovation, and employee wellbeing," said Harry Miller, Vice President & Director of Safety & Labor Relations of SAK. "His addition strengthens our position as an industry leader in safe, sustainable infrastructure rehabilitation."ABOUT SAK, LLCBased in O’Fallon, Missouri, SAK, LLC is a trusted leader in underground infrastructure solutions, actively expanding across the U.S. We specialize in maintaining and restoring aging water and sanitary systems for municipal, energy, and industrial markets. With industry-leading expertise, innovative technology, and a commitment to service excellence, SAK partners with clients to renew, protect, and expand their pipeline infrastructure, delivering projects on time and on budget.Pipeline Rehabilitation: SAK Construction , our rehabilitation division, is the nation’s most experienced pipeline rehabilitation contractor. From trenchless technology to advanced CIPP solutions, we bring unmatched expertise to every project.Underground Construction: Affholder, LLC , our tunneling subsidiary, specializes in soft-ground, soft-rock, hard-rock, and hand-mined tunneling techniques. From large-diameter tunneling to shaft excavation and sliplining, Affholder delivers tailored underground solutions that support water, sanitary, and stormwater pipeline projects nationwide.Liner Technology: Pipenology , SAK’s manufacturing arm, provides advanced CIPP liner solutions, with millions of linear feet successfully installed nationwide. Known for delivering precision and reliability, Pipenology meets even the most demanding project requirements.With operations spanning the nation, SAK, LLC is redefining what’s possible in underground infrastructure. Visit us at SAK Construction, Affholder, and Pipenology to learn more.

