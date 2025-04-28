AFFHOLDER AND J.F. SHEA TEAM UP ON $700 MILLION CONTRACT FOR I-35 CAPITAL EXPRESS CENTRAL PROJECT

Affholder company logo

O'FALLON, MO, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAK LLC announced today that its tunneling subsidiary, Affholder LLC , will lead a joint venture with J.F. Shea Construction, Inc. , to build the I-35 Capital Express Central project in Austin, Texas.This $700 million transformative infrastructure initiative for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization includes two 6-mile-long tunnels and 9 access and drop shafts.In addition to its infrastructure and environmental benefits, the project will create many new job opportunities for the community, bolstering local employment in construction, engineering, and related industries. Individuals interested in job opportunities related to this project can learn more at https://www.sak-shea.com “Winning this contract is a testament to the strength and quality of our joint venture with J.F. Shea and the expertise we bring to large-scale infrastructure projects,” said Boyd Hirtz, President of Affholder, LLC. “We are proud to be part of a project that will ultimately improve the water system, mobility, and quality of life for the Austin community.”KEY PROJECT FEATURES• Tunnel Construction:o Length: Approximately 6 mileso Depth: 70 to 200 feeto Finished Diameter: 22 feeto Includes access shafts for maintenance and operational access• Pump Station:o Capacity to move approximately 130,000 gallons of water per minuteo Equipped with a large mechanical trash screen to improve water quality• Community Benefits:o Removes trash and sediment to enhance water quality in the Waller Creek watershedo Reduces 178 acres of runoff currently flowing into Waller Creek, easing capacity constraints on the Waller Creek tunnelo Provides 350 acres of reduced floodplain east of I-35PROJECT HISTORY AND TIMELINEThe I-35 Capital Express Central project reflects decades of planning and collaboration:• 1980s–2000s: TxDOT initiates studies to improve the I-35 corridor.• 2011: Texas Transportation Commission establishes the I-35 Corridor Advisory Committee to gather community input.• 2020–2023: TxDOT finalizes the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) after incorporating extensive public feedback.• Construction Start: Anticipated in mid-2025.ABOUT SAK, LLCSAK, LLC, headquartered in O’Fallon, Missouri, is a leader in underground infrastructure solutions. As the parent company of SAK Construction, Affholder, and Pipenology, SAK LLC leverages the combined strength of its subsidiaries to deliver innovative and efficient solutions for water and sanitary systems. Through its subsidiary, Affholder, LLC, the company specializes in large diameter tunneling, shotcrete, shaft excavation, and sliplining for municipal, industrial, and energy markets nationwide. Visit us at http://sakcompanies.com

