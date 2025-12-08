MDC to host virtual program on Bark Tanning Deer Hide Dec. 18

WINONA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to tune in for a virtual program that explains how to tan a deer hide using tree bark.

The webinar, “Introduction to Bark Tanning a Deer Hide,” will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 18. This online event is open to all ages, and registration is required.

Register here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/214115

Twin Pines Conservation Education Center will host the webinar. Staff will cover the process and materials needed to tan a deer hide using tree bark. This is an informational program only and not hands-on. Additional information will be provided after the virtual session.

For more information on the Dec. 18 webinar or other events at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center, call 573-325-1381. The education center is located at 20086 Highway 60 in Winona.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.