MDC to host virtual program on Bark Tanning Deer Hide Dec. 18
WINONA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to tune in for a virtual program that explains how to tan a deer hide using tree bark.
The webinar, “Introduction to Bark Tanning a Deer Hide,” will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 18. This online event is open to all ages, and registration is required.
Register here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/214115
Twin Pines Conservation Education Center will host the webinar. Staff will cover the process and materials needed to tan a deer hide using tree bark. This is an informational program only and not hands-on. Additional information will be provided after the virtual session.
For more information on the Dec. 18 webinar or other events at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center, call 573-325-1381. The education center is located at 20086 Highway 60 in Winona.
Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.