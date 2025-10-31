The SeatBridge Opportunity: Why Leading OEMs Are Exploring New Licensing Rights

MESSINA, ITALY, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Read more at:

SeatBridge Official Site

Xraised Interview

The Interior Revolution Is Underway

Automotive interiors are evolving from utilitarian spaces into personalized, digital environments. While infotainment, lighting, and connectivity have advanced significantly, the physical architecture of seating has remained largely unchanged for decades. SeatBridge introduces an innovation aimed at modernizing how seats are mounted, assembled, and experienced.

Licensing Opportunities Now Available

Following the approval of European Patent EP3468832, OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers now have an opportunity to license the SeatBridge technology. Claudio Buccini and the SeatBridge team are currently in discussions with several automotive companies evaluating its potential integration into future vehicle programs.

Supporting OEM Efficiency and Design Flexibility

SeatBridge has been developed to streamline seat assembly, reduce production and logistics costs, and enable new interior design possibilities. The approach also supports efficiency targets related to CO₂ reduction and enhanced accessibility. The concept offers OEMs a platform-level solution for evolving vehicle interior architecture.

Potential Advantages for Seat Manufacturers

For seat manufacturers, the SeatBridge system creates the possibility of supplying pre-wired, integrated Front Seat Assemblies that extend their scope of supply. This model may open opportunities for additional assembly, wiring, and packaging work within the OEM supply chain, while also establishing new licensing-based business models.

Applications Across EV, Luxury, and Modular Platforms

The technology aligns with trends in electric and premium vehicles, where clean design, modularity, and ergonomic comfort are key considerations. As flexible interiors and shared vehicle platforms gain importance, SeatBridge offers a scalable base structure for front-row seat integration.

Industry Perspective

Commenting on the potential impact, Claudio Buccini noted that interest in modular seating systems is growing rapidly across the automotive sector. “SeatBridge was conceived as an enabler for the next generation of interior design,” he said. “It provides OEMs and suppliers with new options for efficiency and user-centric innovation.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.