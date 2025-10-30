Hologic Achieves 75% Reduction in Order Processing Costs with Commport’s Integrated EDI Solution

Healthcare technology leader streamlines operations, cuts costs, and improves trading partner relationships through strategic digital transformation

NEWMARKET, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global pioneer in women’s health innovation, has announced a major digital milestone after successfully implementing Commport Communications’ Integrated EDI solution . The transition from a manual order processing system to an automated EDI platform has resulted in a 75% reduction in order processing costs and significantly enhanced operational efficiency across the organization.Hologic, widely recognized for developing the world’s first 3D mammography system and leading diagnostic and surgical technologies, faced critical challenges in its manual order workflows. Before adopting Commport’s solution, each order required 3–4 manual touchpoints, resulting in delayed processing times of 1–3 business days, increased errors, and operational inefficiencies that impacted both customer service and internal resources.“Our manual processes were a bottleneck, increasing both costs and error rates,” said Rozmin Jasani, Customer Data Quality Analyst at Hologic. “We needed a system that could streamline workflows, reduce costs, and improve data accuracy. Commport’s Integrated EDI solution delivered on all fronts.”Transformational ResultsSince the implementation of Commport’s EDI system, Hologic has reported:• Cost-per-order reduction from $1.67 to just $0.42• Thousands of dollars saved monthly with approximately 400 EDI transactions• Same-day order processing, down from a 1–3 day average• Significant reduction in manual entry errors• Stronger relationships with trading partners due to improved accuracy and responsivenessCommport’s structured onboarding process, Canadian compliance expertise, and resolute Customer Success Manager played a key role in the solution’s rapid deployment, taking just a few weeks from start to finish.“Commport’s EDI solution was intuitive, dependable, and the support team was exceptional,” added Jasani. “Our staff adapted quickly, which allowed us to reallocate resources toward higher-value work.”A Model for Digital Success in HealthcareThis collaboration between Commport and Hologic highlights how modern B2B integration tools are no longer optional but essential for healthcare manufacturers navigating increasingly complex supply chains. Automated processes not only improve operational efficiency but also enable better data-driven decision-making through tools like Commport Monitor—empowering businesses with actionable insights.“We’re proud to support Hologic in their mission to improve women’s health through technological innovation,” said Juile Dawson, Director of Customer Success at Commport. “Our Integrated EDI solution is built to deliver measurable results, and this case perfectly illustrates the power of digital transformation in the healthcare sector.”About HologicHologic, Inc. is a medical technology innovator primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and accurate diagnosis. Their products span diagnostics, breast health, gynecological surgical solutions, and skeletal health, touching the lives of millions of patients worldwide. Learn more at www.hologic.com About Commport CommunicationsCommport Communications is a leading provider of B2B integration solutions, including EDI, GDSN, PIM, and VAN services. Headquartered in Newmarket, Ontario, Commport helps organizations across industries streamline operations, ensure compliance, and optimize data exchange with partners through secure, scalable, and cost-effective technology solutions. Visit www.commport.com for more information.

