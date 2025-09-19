Commport Communications Appoints Meagan Ralph – Temple as President and Chief Executive Officer

Meagan Ralph Temple - CEO, Commport

Commport names Meagan Ralph Temple CEO, continuing family legacy while driving growth, innovation, and strengthened partnerships.

AURORA, ON, CANADA, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commport Communications International, Inc., a leader in business data management solutions, today announced the appointment of Meagan Ralph Temple as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. With more than 22 years of experience at Commport, including her most recent role as Chief Operating Officer, Meagan brings deep operational expertise and proven leadership to guide the company’s next phase of growth. She has also joined Commport’s Board of Directors.Meagan succeeds co-founders Dave Ralph and Ellen Zaunick, who built Commport into an industry leader and will remain as Board Directors while stepping down from their respective executive roles. As Dave’s daughter, Meagan continues the company’s family leadership legacy while firmly establishing her own track record of achievement.“Meagan’s deep understanding of our business, unwavering commitment to excellence, and proven leadership make her the ideal person to guide Commport into the future,” said Dave and Ellen. “Her appointment reflects the strong confidence the Leadership Team and Board have in her ability to drive growth and innovation.”During her tenure as COO, Meagan spearheaded several critical initiatives, including Commport’s entry into the Global Data Synchronization Network, headquarters relocation, and implementation of strategic CRM solutions. Her exceptional leadership during the pandemic ensured business continuity while maintaining strong customer support and employee engagement.“I’m honored to step into the role of CEO and want to sincerely thank Dave and Ellen for their trust and guidance,” said Meagan. “They’ve poured their lives into building Commport, and I’m proud to carry that legacy forward. Our values of being customer-focused, collaborative, innovative, and trustworthy will continue to guide everything we do.”Looking ahead, Meagan outlined her vision for the company: “My focus is to grow our brand reputation, strengthen partnerships, accelerate product innovation, and advance operational efficiency. I’m excited for what we will achieve together and confident in the strong continuity we have as a team.”As President and CEO, Meagan will lead Commport’s strategic direction, foster innovation and collaboration, and ensure exceptional value delivery to clients and partners.About Commport CommunicationsCommport Communications is a trusted provider of data integration and product information management solutions, helping businesses streamline their supply chains and enhance digital collaboration with trading partners. With decades of experience in Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN), and Product Information Management (PIM), Commport delivers secure, scalable, and cost-effective tools that support compliance, efficiency, and growth. For more information about Commport please visit www.commport.com.

