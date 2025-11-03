Staff Zone Celebrates Over Two Decades of Thanksgiving Tradition

The Staff Zone logo is a bold and recognizable emblem that reflects the company’s commitment to safety, reliability, and workforce excellence. A Staff Zone team member prepares food on an outdoor grill as part of the branch’s annual Thanksgiving feast, honoring frontline workers with a warm meal and appreciation. Branch team members serve a warm Thanksgiving meal to a frontline worker, celebrating Staff Zone’s annual tradition of appreciation across 40+ branches nationwide.

One of the amazing things about this event is everyone from branch personnel to the executive team is on board and present.” — Sherri Harris, CEO

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every November, from coast to coast, more than 40 Staff Zone branches transform into hubs of celebration and appreciation as they host individual Thanksgiving feasts for their frontline workforce. These gatherings are not centralized corporate events—they’re local, heartfelt meals served in each branch, tailored to the communities they serve and the workers who power the construction industry every day.

Staff Zone is a leading provider of staffing solutions for the construction, light industrial, and special event sectors. With a mission of Constructing Lives, the company connects reliable, trained workers with jobsite opportunities across the United States. Since its founding in 2004, Staff Zone has built a reputation not only for workforce excellence but also for its deep commitment to the people behind the hard hats.

The Thanksgiving tradition began with Co-Founder Sam Harris, who was inspired by a similar event during his early career in Tampa, Florida. “I wish I could take credit for our annual Thanksgiving feasts,” Harris shares, “but I can’t. My previous company had already started the tradition of feeding our workers the Friday before Thanksgiving, and it made a huge impact on me. When Staff Zone was created, I knew this celebration had to continue.”

Over the years, the tradition has grown. Family members of staff often help prepare meals, and jobsite customers and vendors are invited to join the festivities. “It takes a village to achieve our mission,” Harris says, reflecting on how the event has become a symbol of unity and appreciation.

After a brief pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, Staff Zone revived the tradition in 2023, expanding it to new branches and reaffirming its commitment to gratitude and connection.

CEO Sherri Harris explains the deeper impact: “Everyone—from branch personnel to the executive team—is present and involved. It’s our chance to give back to the frontline workers who give their all every day. Meeting them face to face and sharing a meal shows that we truly live our Constructing Lives mantra.”

For Staff Zone, Thanksgiving isn’t just about turkey and tradition—it’s about recognizing the dignity, effort, and humanity of the workforce. It’s a celebration of humility, gratitude, and the people who make the company’s mission possible.

