Staff Zone named on SIA’s 2025 list of Largest Staffing Firms in the US

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staff Zone is proud to announce that once again, we are on the Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) 2025 Largest Staffing Firms in the US list, published by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). This recognition reflects the company’s continued growth, scale, and influence within the staffing industry.

The annual report, which highlights the largest players in the U.S. staffing market, includes 224 firms that each generated over $100 million in U.S. staffing revenue in 2024. Collectively, these firms account for $126.4 billion in revenue and 68% of the U.S. staffing market.

“This recognition by SIA validates the impact our Staff Zone team makes every day Constructing Lives®, in connecting dependable, skilled workers with job opportunities across the country,” according to Sam Harris, COO at Staff Zone. “We have been in the industry for over 20 years and over time, we have seen many changes in labor staffing needs. We have responded to these changes to become trusted partners with some of the largest construction companies, across the U.S. It’s an honor to be recognized among the industry’s most influential firms.”

The SIA report ranks companies based on estimated staffing revenue and includes details such as market share, skill segments, and headquarters location. This list is a valuable resource for enterprise buyers, managed service providers (MSPs), and others evaluating potential staffing partners.

About Staff Zone:

Staff Zone specializes in skilled and general labor staffing solutions across the construction and light industrial sectors. With locations nationwide, Staff Zone is committed to safety, service, and delivering workforce solutions for projects of every size. To learn more about Staff Zone’s solutions, visit www.staffzone.com.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA):

SIA is a global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Their research and rankings are widely regarded across the industry and serve as benchmarks for performance and market presence.

Media Contact:

Sherri Harris, CEO

Staff Zone Global Headquarters

Sherriharris@staffzone.com

Legal Disclaimer:

