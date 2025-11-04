FlexTek Builds on Proven Expertise with Expanded Workforce and Operations Project and Consulting Solutions

FlexTek LLC

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlexTek , a leader in outsourced recruiting solutions, today announced the launch of Project and Consulting Solutions , an expansion of its service portfolio that brings together the company’s workforce expertise and proven processes to help organizations execute high-impact operational and HR initiatives with project-based specialists.Project and Consulting Solutions builds on FlexTek’s recruiting foundation, giving clients access to industry specialists proven to deliver measurable results across supply chain, operations, workforce strategy, and organizational effectiveness.“Project and Consulting Solutions represents the next step in our evolution,” said Stephen Morel, Founder and CEO of FlexTek. “Our customers rely on us not only to find great people but to solve complex business challenges. This new service brings together the operational and workforce strengths our clients already depend on and extends them into full project execution.”Through Project and Consulting Solutions, FlexTek will service customers in two primary areas:Operations & Supply Chain Consulting: Specialists with decades of hands-on experience lead initiatives in process optimization, cost reduction, technology integration, supplier strategy, and large-scale operational transformations.Workforce & HR Consulting: Built on FlexTek’s foundation in recruiting and workforce management, these projects focus on talent acquisition, retention, compliance, HR technology, and leadership development—helping organizations strengthen teams and align people strategies with business goals.FlexTek’s project consultants combine industry expertise with a practical, execution-focused approach, ensuring that each engagement delivers tangible outcomes in efficiency, cost control, and organizational performance.“With Project and Consulting Solutions, our clients can now turn to FlexTek for end-to-end project execution and support,” said Ricardo Flores, Director of Project and Consulting Solutions at FlexTek. “This initiative brings together the insight and specialization our clients already know us for—now applied to new business functions to drive measurable business outcomes.”For more information about FlexTek’s Project and Consulting Solutions, visit flextekllc.com/project-consulting-solutions.

