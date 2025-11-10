FlexTek and Waste Services Leader Team Up to Strengthen Supervisory Hiring

FlexTek LLC

New partnership creates a sustainable leadership pipeline for one of the nation’s fastest-growing waste services and recycling companies.

Our model is built to solve complex workforce challenges, not just fill roles. That means building a leadership pipeline that meets today’s needs and positions the company for long-term success.” — Amanda Graham, VP Strategic Solutions, FlexTek

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlexTek LLC , a leader in outsourced recruiting solutions, today announced a new partnership with one of the largest and fastest-growing privately held waste and recycling companies in the U.S. The partnership is focused on building and sustaining the company's leadership pipeline, ensuring it has the right supervisors and managers in place to support growth and operational excellence.Through this collaboration, FlexTek will deliver end-to-end recruiting services for mid-level leadership and supervisory positions across operations. By embedding its recruiting engine directly into the business's workforce strategy, FlexTek will bring structure, market intelligence, and a superior candidate experience tailored to the waste and recycling industry.The company’s continued success depends on having strong leaders at every level of operations, according to a company executive. FlexTek’s model provides the structure and talent pipeline needed to fill these critical roles with consistency and quality.How the Program Works• Leadership focus: Recruiting Operations Managers, Dispatch Supervisors, and multi-level Operations Supervisors.• Sustainable pipeline: Balanced sourcing of passive and active candidates, plus a curated reserve of pre-screened leaders with waste industry experience in FlexTek’s Track360 system.• Tailored campaigns: Client-branded recruitment marketing and a co-branded career landing page to engage candidates.• Thorough screening: Structured phone and video interviews to assess skills, leadership qualities, and cultural fit.• Dedicated support team: FlexTek team spanning account management, talent scouting, marketing, and data analysis.“Our model is built to solve complex workforce challenges, not just fill roles,” said Amanda Graham, VP Strategic Solutions, FlexTek. “For this client, that means building a sustainable leadership pipeline that not only meets today’s supervisory needs but also positions the company for long-term operational success.”The engagement is designed with measurable outcomes and regular performance reviews to ensure accountability and scalability. Together, FlexTek and the waste management enterprise are building a workforce framework that emphasizes leadership strength, operational readiness, and long-term talent sustainability.About FlexTekFounded in 2008 in Houston, TX, FlexTek solves complex workforce challenges with flexible hiring solutions and technology-driven ROI for modern 360° hiring-as-a-service. From outsourced solutions to strategic placement and contract hiring to its independent professional network, FlexTek helps companies reduce time-to-hire, improve retention, and execute talent strategies that drive long-term performance.

