SPACE INDUSTRY LEADER JIM CHILTON JOINS ALL POINTS ADVISORY BOARD
All Points is proud to share that Jim Chilton, former Senior Vice President of Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS), has joined their Advisory Board.MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Points Logistics, LLC (All Points), a leading solutions provider serving the space and defense industry, is proud to announce that James “Jim” Chilton, former Senior Vice President of the Space and Launch division of Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS), has joined their Advisory Board. In his new role, he will assist the All Points leadership team in developing its business growth strategy and customer relationships while helping to launch the company’s growing launch support service program, Space Prep.
In his previous role as senior VP of BDS, he led support for the International Space Station; the CST-100 Starliner commercial crew vehicle; NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS); government and commercial satellite systems; and Boeing’s participation in United Launch Alliance. Prior to that, Chilton led Boeing’s Network & Space Systems (N&SS), which included much of the current Space and Launch portfolio.
Chilton, a graduate of Harvard Business School’s advanced management program, also recently served as Board Chair of United Space Alliance and currently serves as a Board Director for the Space Foundation, Board Member of the International Astronautical Association, and as the Managing Partner for The Canaveral Group consulting firm.
All Points’ Space Prep program provides all launch support services and infrastructure necessary to move a spacecraft from the factory to the launch pad. Their new multi-user facility, coming to the Kennedy Space Center region and targeted to open by December 2026, will include an integrated package of Spacecraft Processing Centers and Spaceport Logistics/Centers.
“Jim brings extensive space industry experience, knowledge, and management acumen to All Points,” shared Phil Monkress, All Points CEO. “We are excited to have his guidance and advice as we expand All Points and Space Prep into new business and new partnership opportunities.”
About All Points
For 27 years, All Points has been a leading solutions provider to a diverse array of government and commercial customers, now with operations in 26 states across the USA. All Points offers development and systems integration in mission critical domains, such as space, defense, and cyber. In 2021, All Points developed Space Prep to focus exclusively on space launch infrastructure-as-a-service. Our dedicated and diverse team has award-winning expertise in payload processing, integrated logistics, modeling and simulation, and other technical specialties. For more information, visit AllPointsLLC.com or SpacePrep.com.
