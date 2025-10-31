HPD Collaborative Launches HPD Open Standard v3.0, Ushering in a New Era of Digital Transparency for Building Products

HPD 3.0

WAKEFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Product Declaration Collaborative (HPDC) today announced the release of the HPD Open Standard v3.0 — a landmark update that significantly advances the industry’s leading method for product content and health reporting. This new version transitions the HPD format from a static PDF to a dynamic, digitized, and modular interactive dashboard platform. The evolution is designed to accelerate the disclosure of health-forward materials by enabling more agile updates, seamless data integration, and expanded usability for professionals across the building industry.The HPD Open Standard v3.0 marks a transformative shift in how building product transparency is documented and accessed. Previously, HPDs were primarily distributed as static PDFs. With this digitized standard, manufacturers can now manage and distribute their product data more effectively. The new interactive dashboard format allows designers, specifiers, and certifiers to search, filter, and interpret material health data with greater speed and accuracy — facilitating faster, more informed decision-making. Using the capabilities of our Material Health ToolSuite™, project teams can now make decisions in minutes that once required hours of sorting through PDF documents.“The HPD Open Standard v3.0 represents a strategic evolution in our mission to advance material health and transparency in the built environment,” said Wendy Vittori, Executive Director at HPDC. “This move to a digital-first approach empowers the entire industry to make more informed, sustainable, and socially responsible decisions — ensuring that material health remains central to the future of green building.”Key Advancements in HPD Open Standard v3.0:* Digitized, Modular Platform: Moving beyond the static PDF, the new format enables flexible, faster updates in response to user needs and evolving market demands.* Enhanced Repository Dashboards: Upgraded dashboards provide a real-time, interactive interface with improved visualization tools and advanced data analytics, helping professionals more quickly assess material transparency and compliance.* Introduction of the EU HPD: As the first regional adaptation, the EU HPD is tailored for European markets, aligning with regulatory frameworks such as REACH and highlighting Substances of Very High Concern (SVHCs) to simplify cross-border communication.* Advanced PFAS Reporting: Responding to urgent regulatory and market demand, v3.0 introduces a powerful PFAS Attestation feature and PFAS Screening Tool, enabling manufacturers to disclose PFAS presence even below standard reporting thresholds.* Expanded Focus on Social Equity: Section 3 of the HPD format now includes Social Equity Certifications — such as JUST and B Corp — and a new Survey Tab in the HPD Builder to collect voluntary information on social equity practices.Improved Hazard Screening: HPD Builder v3.0 now supports hazard screening using European Community (EC) Numbers, a critical feature for international users and alignment with EU regulations.* This comprehensive update reflects HPDC’s commitment to continuous improvement and collaboration with its industry partners. By providing enhanced tools for screening, attestation, and regional customization, the HPD Open Standard v3.0 empowers the building industry to prioritize material health and transparency as a core tenet of sustainable design and construction.Learn More:For complete details and documentation, visit the HPD Open Standard v3.0 webpage A recorded training webinar — How to Use the HPD Public Repository with Version 3.0 — provides an overview of key updates and digital platform features.About the Health Product Declaration Collaborative (HPDC)The Health Product Declaration Collaborative is a not-for-profit member organization dedicated to improving the transparency of information and material health in the built environment. HPDC created and maintains the HPD Open Standard, the industry’s leading specification for accurate and consistent reporting of building product content and associated health information.

