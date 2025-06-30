Health Product Declaration Collaborative Announces 2025 Board and Technical Committee Leadership

Leader in Material Health Refreshes Member Leadership with Industry Expertise

WAKEFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Product Declaration Collaborative (HPDC) today announced its 2025 Board of Directors and 2025-26 Technical Committee, continuing a tradition of the steady member leadership that has guided the evolution of materials transparency in the building industry since 2012.The annual member leadership refresh brings together experienced professionals from across the entire building industry landscape, maintaining the continuity that has made the HPD Open Standard the industry's trusted format for material disclosure. The HPDC now represents over 300 member companies who rely on its proven framework for transparent disclosure of building product content and associated human and environmental health information.HPDC Board Welcomes New Members HPDC’s Board of Directors works with the executive director and staff to develop the strategy for HPDC and has responsibility to ensure the oversight and governance of HPDC reflect the interests of the organization’s members. Bringing together voices from across the building industry , the 15-member Board, includes three new members for 2025:• Gregory Arcangeli from the City of Austin• Don Haynes of Florim USA• Eileen Gohr from HDR Inc."The HPD Open Standard provides the reliable data needed to make informed choices that support both human and environmental health," said Gregory Arcangeli, the new board member from City of Austin. "I'm excited to contribute to HPDC's mission and help drive industry-wide progress toward healthier, more sustainable buildings.""I am excited to use my extensive manufacturing experience to support the HPDC mission," said Don Haynes, the new board member from Florim USA. "By understanding the unique needs and challenges of the manufacturing sector in achieving material transparency, I look forward to being a part of transforming transparency from an obstacle into a valuable tool—empowering manufacturers to drive innovation, sustainability, and trust in their products."Steady Progress Through Market AdoptionThe HPD Open Standard has become integrated into standard practice at major architecture firms and manufacturing companies. Organizations use HPDs as part of their established processes for:• Product selection and specification• Quality assurance documentation• Supply chain management• Continuous improvement programsTechnical Committee Tackles Real-World ImplementationThe 15-member Technical Committee has the responsibility to develop and maintain the HPD Open Standard as an industry-harmonized specification that provides an industry-wide foundation for material health practice. Advancements in 2025-26 will focus on practical challenges that project teams and manufacturers face in reporting and using material health information, such as:• Simplifying reporting for small and medium manufacturers• Addressing supply chain complexity in global markets• Harmonizing with other transparency standards to reduce duplication• Developing cost-effective verification pathways• Automating material health evaluationFor the 2025-2026 term, the Technical Committee welcomes these new members, joining 13 current and returning members:• Alivia Green, Brightworks Sustainability• Charlotte Jolly, ZGF Architects2025 HPDC Board of DirectorsExecutive Committee:• Chair: Mike Manzi, Bora Architecture & Interiors (Term ends 2026)• Vice Chair: Lisa Britton, Industrial Louvers Inc. / Verta Inc. (Term ends 2025)• Treasurer: Tim Cole, Cole Collaborative (Term ends 2026)• Secretary: Jean Hansen, Hansen Consulting (Term ends 2027)• Executive Director (ex officio): Wendy Vittori, HPD CollaborativeBoard Members:• Gregory Arcangeli, City of Austin (Term ends 2027)• Eileen Gohr, HDR Inc. (Term ends 2027)• Don Haynes, Florim USA (Term ends 2027)• Rand Ekman, HKS (Term ends 2025)• Doug Gatlin, Green Seal (Term ends 2025)• Jay Hindmarsh, Miller Hull Partnership (Term ends 2027)• David Johnson, AGI Avant Group (Term ends 2025)• Amanda Kaminsky, Consigli (Term ends 2026)• Tyler Krehlik, SmithGroup (Term ends 2025)• Rachelle Schoessler Lynn, Studio 2030 (Term ends 2026)Directors Emeritus: Jane Abernethy (Humanscale), John Amatruda (Socotec), Heather Henriksen (Harvard University), Susan Kaplan (HLW), Josée Lupien (Vertima), Anthony Ravitz (Google), Sarah Talkington (City of Austin), Gail Vittori (CMPBS), Dennis Wilson (Saint Gobain)2025 HPDC Technical CommitteeLeadership:• Chair: Allison Smith, HKS (Term ends 2026)• Vice Chair: Kimberly Ann Lombardozzi, W.R. Meadows (Term ends 2027)Members with terms ending 2026:• Tara Blank, Elixir Environmental• Sarah Gilberg, Healthy Building Network• Graham Capobianco, Novalis Innovative Flooring• Annmarie Ott, Saint Gobain• Vickie Rush, StantecMembers with terms ending 2027:• Alivia Green, Brightworks Sustainability• Erin Smith, Copper Development Association• Ross Kulick, Humanscale• Hannah Ray, ILFI• Kolton Kitterman, MBDC• Rebecca Backer, Verico LLC• Matt van Duinen, WAP Sustainability• Charlotte Jolly, ZGF ArchitectsNew HPDC Member SpotlightsEileen Gohr — Sustainable Design Leader at HDR Inc. Holds WELL AP and multiple LEED certifications. Leads sustainable design initiatives focusing on healthy materials selection and indoor air quality improvements.Alivia Green — Materials Specialist at Brightworks Sustainability with 5 years experience in material optimization for health, social equity, and embodied carbon. MS from UCL in Health, Wellbeing and Sustainable Buildings.Charlotte Jolly — Interior designer at ZGF Architects, co-leads Materials Task Force. Named top 30 under 30 by Interior Design magazine and 2024 Emerging Leader by Design Intelligence Futures Council.Gregory Arcangeli — Manages Austin Energy Green Building Commercial Program and co-chairs Carbon Leadership Forum's Austin Hub. 20 years experience in architecture and green building with dual masters from UT Austin.Don Haynes — EHS & Sustainability Manager at Florim USA with 40+ years environmental expertise. Leading initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 through reduced water/energy use and increased recycled content.About HPD Open Standard: Industry-leading format for transparent reporting of product contents and health information, developed through collaborative process.About HPDC: Not-for-profit with 300+ member companies promoting transparency in building product reporting through voluntary standards. 