Military Makeover with Montel® Season 44 to Premiere this Fall, Honoring the Linn Family

Military Makeover with Montel Logo

Season 44 Highlights Home Transformation of Dedicated Army Veteran and Family in Hampton, NJ, Premieres Friday, November 14 at 7:30 a.m. ET/PT on Lifetime TV

HAMPTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Military Makeover with Montel® , along with Official Non-Profit Partner, Purple Heart Homes, and Season 44 Title Education Partner, Western Governors University, announces the upcoming premiere of its 44th season, featuring the inspiring story of the Linn family of Hampton, NJ. The season premiere is set to air on Lifetime TV on Friday, November 14th at 7:30 a.m. ET/PT.Inspired from an early age to join the military, Stephen Linn grew up in San Antonio, TX, on the stories of both his grandfathers’ experiences in World War II as Navy and Air Force veterans. After high school and a brief time at the University of Texas at San Antonio, Stephen enlisted in the Army and trained at the Airborne School. After nearly a decade in service and deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, Stephen received two Valorous Unit Awards, the Army Commendation Medal, and was named a Distinguished Member of the 30th Infantry Regiment for his time as a rifleman, scout, and eventually sniper in the 10th Mountain Division.A critical moment in Stephen’s military career came during his Afghanistan deployment. When Stephen and his platoon were tasked with providing recon and surveillance in a region known later to be a central hub for Taliban funding, they came under enemy fire from all sides. Through coordinated action and support from their Forward Observer, the enemy was repelled, the mission was completed, and his team suffered no casualties. It was a moment that tested Stephen’s strength and bravery and put into practice everything he had trained for.Before completing his service in 2015, while stationed at West Point mentoring cadets, a day trip to New York City changed Stephen’s life forever when he met Leah, who would become his wife, lifelong partner, and mother to their three children. Stephen transitioned to civilian life with a deepened sense of responsibility and now works as a nationally certified Critical Care Registered Nurse and as a Rapid Response Nurse – work he considers his calling. He continues to face the mental effects of his time in combat, including PTSD, tinnitus, back pain, knee joint pain, and other chronic pain. His most challenging moments post-military came in 2023, when Stephen survived a motorcycle accident and two strokes. Sticking with him through it all, Leah helps anchor the family through their busy days and long-term recovery."The Linn family’s unwavering resilience, dedication to service, and strength in the face of adversity embody the very spirit of Military Makeover with Montel,” said Nicole Oropesa, President of BrandStar Entertainment. “It’s an honor to rally our partners and viewers in support of this incredible family, giving back in a way that truly makes a difference.”With the help of Military Makeover with Montel and its trusted partners, the Linn’s story will be highlighted during its 44th season.Montel Williams, Host of Military Makeover with Montel, said, "Even after leaving the service over 30 years ago, I feel like I never truly took off the uniform. Advocating for those currently serving and our veterans has been the most fulfilling and honorable mission of my professional life.”TUNE IN TO LIFETIME TV FOR THE SEASON 44 PREMIERE ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14TH AT 7:30 A.M. ET/PT!Military Makeover with MontelⓇ, A BrandStar Original, is America’s leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designerJennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetimeand on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families. Learn more at militarymakeover.tv.Purple Heart Homes: Co-founded by two combat-wounded Veterans, Purple Heart Homes has been bringing communities together to provide safe, barrier-free housing solutions for qualified Veterans since its founding in 2008. A nonprofit organization based in Statesville, N.C., PHH supports service-connected disabled and senior Veterans from all eras across all 50 states and Puerto Rico through a growing network of local chapters. Programs include critical home repairs and renovations to help Veterans live independently in their homes, home ownership programs and transitional housing through partnerships with other nonprofit organizations. Learn more at purplehearthomes.org Western Governors University: Western Governors University, the nation’s leading nonprofit online university, is transforming higher education to be more student-centric, affordable, accessible to all and relevant to the workforce. Established in 1997 by 19 visionary U.S. governors, WGU creates life-changing pathways to opportunity for those underserved by traditional institutions — working adults, historically underrepresented communities and a diverse, growing number of learners looking for a flexible, online model that better suits their life circumstances. WGU’s competency-based education model allows students to demonstrate mastery as they progress through programs at their own pace. Accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, WGU operates in all 50 states and offers more than 80 programs in health, education, technology and business. WGU serves more than 190,000 students nationwide, with more than 400,000 alumni, and has awarded more than 450,000 degrees. Learn more at wgu.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.