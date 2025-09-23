Designing Spaces® of Hope to Air Special Edition Featuring Care Camps Foundation & Happiness Is Camping on Lifetime TV

The special will premiere on Lifetime Television on September 24 at 7:30 AM ET/PT

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designing Spacesof Hope, the award-winning home improvement and community-focused television series, is proud to announce a special edition episode airing on Lifetime TV on Wednesday, September 24 at 7:30 AM ET/PT.This uplifting episode showcases the impact of Care Camps Foundation, the only national non-profit that solely funds pediatric oncology camps, and Happiness Is Camping (HIC), a free residential summer camp in New Jersey dedicated to children with cancer and sickle cell disease. With the generous support of Patrick Industries, Inc., Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA), Mattel, Inc., The J.M. Smucker Co., and Hyundai Hope on Wheels, the Designing Spaces team brings to life how children with cancer can experience the joy and freedom of summer camp in a medically safe environment.Care Camps Foundation, whose mission is to give joy, hope and healing to children with cancer, provides funding to 125 pediatric oncology camps across the U.S. and Canada. Collectively, the camps they fund serve over 41,000 children with cancer and their families. Happiness Is Camping is the first camp that began its legacy and received funding 41 years ago.Founded in 1980, Happiness Is Camping has been a pioneer in pediatric oncology camps, offering campers from over 15 hospitals across the Northeast a chance to enjoy fun activities, lasting friendships, and life-changing memories. With onsite medical staff—including pediatric oncologists and oncology nurses—HIC even provides IV and oral chemotherapy treatments, allowing children in active treatment to safely experience camp life."Our mission with Designing Spaces of Hope is to give back to organizations that make a real difference in people’s lives," said Nicole Oropesa, President of BrandStar Entertainment. "Thanks to the dedication of our partners—Care Camps Foundation, Patrick Industries, KOA, Mattel, The J.M. Smucker Co., and Hyundai Hope on Wheels—we were able to create an inspiring and supportive environment for children who deserve every opportunity to simply be kids.”“We are deeply grateful to the production team of Designing Spaces of Hope and all the sponsors who made this special program happen,” stated Gwynn Sullivan, Executive Director of Care Camps Foundation. “Happiness Is Camping is a shining example of all the camps we fund across North America, and our goal is to give more children with cancer the healing magic these camps offer.”The special edition episode will highlight the heartwarming stories of campers and families, while showcasing the collaborative effort of national organizations coming together to transform a place of hope and healing.Tune in to Lifetime TV on Wednesday, September 24 at 7:30 AM ET/PT to watch this inspiring story unfold.###About Designing SpacesDesigning Spacesis an award-winning home improvement show that travels the country to remodel, redecorate and redesign the spaces we call home. The entertaining, educational show features innovative decorating ideas, do-it-yourself projects, and step-by-step transformations that inspire women everywhere to tackle home improvement challenges and decorating dilemmas. From mortgage tips to bathroom overhauls, Designing Spaces covers the whole house, soup to nuts. For more information visit www.designingspaces.tv

