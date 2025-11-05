Riser Fitness Expands into Eighth State and Launches First Club Pilates in Mexico

Riser Fitness, LLC Logo

Riser Fitness expands into its 8th U.S. state and celebrates the launch of pre-sales for its first international Club Pilates location in Mexico City.

These achievements highlight the strength of our operating model, the commitment of our franchise partners, and the continued demand for high-quality Pilates experiences across North America.” — Jeff Nash, Co-CEO of Riser Fitness

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riser Fitness, LLC , a leading multi-unit operator and franchise partner of Club Pilates , announced today its expansion into its eighth U.S. state through the acquisition of three Club Pilates studios in St. George, Utah, and the start of pre-sales for its first international location, Club Pilates San Ángel in Mexico City.The St. George acquisition marks Riser Fitness’s entry into Utah, further strengthening its presence across the Western United States and reinforcing its position as one of the largest and most experienced Club Pilates operators in the system. Meanwhile, the launch of Club Pilates San Ángel begins a new chapter in international growth, bringing the leading Pilates brand to Mexico for the first time.“Crossing into our eighth state and launching our first Club Pilates in Mexico are important milestones for our team,” said Jeff Nash, Co-CEO of Riser Fitness. “These achievements highlight the strength of our operating model, the commitment of our franchise partners, and the continued demand for high-quality Pilates experiences across North America.”Riser Fitness plans to continue building its footprint through a combination of strategic acquisitions and new studio development across the U.S. and Latin America. The company remains focused on operational excellence and community engagement as it expands the reach of the Club Pilates brand.About Riser Fitness, LLCRiser Fitness is a leading multi-unit operator and franchise partner of Club Pilates, focused on expanding access to high-quality Pilates and wellness experiences across the United States and internationally. The company currently operates studios across eight states and is the master franchisee for Club Pilates in Mexico.

