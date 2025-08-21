Riser Fitness, LLC Named to Inc. 5000 for Second Year in a Row

Riser Fitness, LLC Logo INC 5000 Logo

Riser Fitness, LLC has been recognized for the second year in a row on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

“We’ve nearly quadrupled in just over a year, which speaks to both the strength of our model and the dedication of the team we’ve built.” — Jeffrey Nash, Co-CEO of Riser Fitness

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riser Fitness , LLC, one of the largest operators of Club Pilates studios, has been recognized for the second year in a row on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company ranked #504 overall in 2025, advancing more than 200 spots from the prior year, underscoring the strength of its growth strategy and execution.Riser Fitness operates 93 Club Pilates studios across the United States, supported by more than 1,100 employees, with another 100 licenses still to develop across both domestic and international markets.“In July of 2024 we had 27 studios; by the end of this month we’ll be at 100,” said Jeffrey Nash, Co-CEO of Riser Fitness. “We’ve nearly quadrupled in just over a year, which speaks to both the strength of our model and the dedication of the team we’ve built.”To support this trajectory, the company secured an expanded credit facility earlier this year from funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group , providing capital to accelerate growth both domestically and abroad. Riser also obtained the exclusive master franchise rights for all of Mexico, where it will launch a flagship location in 2025.“Mexico is only the beginning,” added Eduardo Lombardi, Co-CEO of Riser Fitness. “We see significant opportunity to bring Club Pilates to additional countries. We are building the foundation now to support a much larger footprint, both domestically and internationally in the years ahead.”About Riser FitnessRiser Fitness, LLC is one of the largest franchisees in the Club Pilates system, with operations across the United States and international expansion beginning in Mexico. The company is committed to making Pilates accessible through high-quality instruction and supportive member experiences. For more information, visit www.riserfitness.com About Fortress Investment GroupFortress Investment Group is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager with approximately $53 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2025. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages assets on behalf of approximately 2,000 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies. AUM refers to assets Fortress manages, including capital that Fortress has the right to call from investors, or investors are otherwise required to contribute, pursuant to their capital commitments to various funds or managed accounts.Media Contact

