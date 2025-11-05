Human Design Welcomes Kimberly O’Neil as Managing Partner

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Human Design (Human), a Boulder born and based Brand Transformation Agency that helps organizations move people through bold ideas, human truth, and design that connects, is proud to announce the appointment of Kimberly O’Neil as Managing Partner.O’Neil joins Human with more than two decades of leadership experience across technology, SaaS, and venture investment. She has built and scaled companies, led growth strategy, and founded Max West Inc., a private investment and real estate firm focused on long term value creation.“Human has always stood out for its ability to spark cultural impact through creativity and purpose-driven work,” said O’Neil. “I’m honored to join the team and excited to help expand the agency’s reach; supporting brands that don’t just want to be seen, but want to be felt.” John Weiss , Founder of Human Design, added:“Kimberly brings a rare blend of operational rigor and entrepreneurial heart. She understands how to build teams, drive growth, and nurture the kind of culture that makes great work inevitable. Her leadership will help us strengthen our strategy, scale our impact, and move even more people.”O’Neil’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Human, as the agency continues to grow its integrated model of brand strategy, brand design, storytelling, and activation; bridging the space where data meets empathy, purpose becomes meaning, and moving the human race and moving the needle become one.With O’Neil joining as Managing Partner, Human enters a new chapter, continuing to unite strategic insight, creative craft, and activation under one purpose: to create work that moves people, and moves the human race forward.About Human DesignFounded in 2013, Human Design is a brand transformation agency built on a simple belief: brands can only move you by being human.Because what we feel and believe drives us more than rational thought, Human helps organizations uncover and express the traits and beliefs that make them who they are, so they can connect not just with customers, but with communities of lifelong fans.Through brand strategy, brand design, storytelling, and activation, Human helps organizations uncover what people truly want, value, and need to feel. From brand vision to creative expression to media performance, Human blends art and science to create work that resonates deeply and endures.Clients include Nike, Netflix, VF Corp, Land O’Lakes, Trimble, Joolca, Pine Tree Equity, and the United Nations.Learn more at www.humandesign.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.