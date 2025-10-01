Nuvia Medical Welcomes Boca Pediatric Group, Strengthening Pediatric and Family Care Statewide

Boca Pediatric Group Joins Nuvia Medical, Expanding High-Quality Family-Centered Care Across Florida

FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nuvia Medical is proud to welcome Boca Pediatric Group to its growing network of family-focused medical practices. With this latest integration, Nuvia furthers its purpose of delivering high-quality, proactive primary care and social support services to communities across Florida.Led by Dr. Alberto Luchtan, Boca Pediatric Group has served families in the Boca Raton area for nearly 50 years, earning a strong reputation for compassionate, individualized care from infancy through young adulthood. Known for same-day appointments, trusted guidance, and deep relationships with families, the practice brings an invaluable addition to the Nuvia Medical family.“Boca Pediatrics has long been a cornerstone of pediatric care in South Florida,” said John Alldredge, CEO of Nuvia Medical. “Their values align deeply with ours—providing proactive, personalized care that truly puts the patient first. We’re honored to join forces and continue their legacy of excellence.”Nuvia Medical continues to bring together leading primary care providers across Florida with a vision to transform healthcare by addressing both the medical and social needs of patients and their communities. Today, its network includes 130 fully integrated and affiliate providers, approaching 70,000 patients being served across Central and South Florida. Nuvia Medical brings a new way to wellness to Florida families through holistic care such as wellness visits, immunizations, physicals, and chronic disease management—as well as support for food, housing, and transportation needs through co-located ACCESS centers.The addition of Boca Pediatrics follows Nuvia’s recent integration of other pediatric and family practices across Florida, including Cool Kidz Pediatrics, All Better Pediatrics, Health First Primary Care, Just For Kids Pediatrics, Premier Medical Group, and Dr. Stephen Williams. Beyond primary care, Nuvia Medical has longstanding expertise in supporting physician offices with MSO services through its previous acquisitions of Premier Physician Support Services and Physicians First.As part of Nuvia Medical, Boca Pediatric Group will continue to offer the trusted care families have relied on for generations, now backed by a broader network and expanded resources.If you are interested in your practice becoming part of Nuvia Medical, seeking MSO support for your office, or a medical professional looking to join our team, please contact Dixie Baxley at dixie.baxley@nuviamedical.com. For more information about Nuvia Medical and its services, visit NuviaMedical.com.About Nuvia Medical:Nuvia Medical provides primary care for children, adults and families and offers MSO support for physicians’ offices. Our network of 130 fully integrated and affiliate physicians, approaching 70,000 patients across Central and South Florida. Our purpose is to create a new way to wellness for communities by making proactive healthcare and social services available to everyone. Our medical services include immunizations, wellness visits, physicals and chronic disease management. Our ACCESS sites offer social services support for life’s essentials such as food, housing, and transportation. For more information visit: NuviaMedical.com

