Maryland Department of Agriculture Announces Expanded Animal Health Diagnostic Services

October 30, 2025

Annapolis, MD (October 30, 2025) The Maryland Department of Agriculture has announced a significant expansion of animal health diagnostic services including the addition of a Veterinary Anatomic Pathologist to the Salisbury Animal Health Laboratory team. The new pathologist will provide poultry necropsy services and as well large animal necropsy services for livestock and equine cases.

“The expansion of services at the Salisbury Animal Health Lab, and the addition of a new veterinary pathologist, underscores our commitment to Maryland’s agricultural community,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “In a time when the need for large animal veterinary specialists, particularly pathologists, is critical, this investment ensures our producers have access to essential diagnostic tools to protect their livelihoods and the health of their animals. This is a vital step in bolstering our state’s biosecurity and supporting our robust agricultural sector.”

Providing large animal necropsy services on the Eastern Shore will improve disease surveillance, aid in timely diagnoses, and boost overall animal health. This expansion demonstrates the department’s dedication to protecting Maryland’s poultry, livestock, and equine industries by offering science-based, responsive, and regionally accessible animal health services.

“We are incredibly pleased to offer these expanded diagnostic services, which will significantly benefit our agricultural community,” said Dr. Jennifer Trout, Maryland Department of Agriculture State Veterinarian. “Adding a veterinary pathologist to the Salisbury Animal Health Laboratory not only enhances our ability to provide timely and accurate diagnoses but also strengthens MDA’s animal health service portfolio, ultimately safeguarding the health and economic well-being of Maryland’s animal industries.”

For questions about submitting cases please contact the Salisbury Animal Health Lab at 410-543-6610 or via email AHSalisbury.mda@maryland.gov or visit our website to learn more: https://mda.maryland.gov/AnimalHealth/pages/laboratory.aspx

###