Spatial9 Showcases Generative Spatial Audio™ Innovation at AES Show 2025, Presenting Alongside Google, Meta, and Samsung

Spatial9 Team presenting at AES 2025 with Google, Meta, Samsung, and Virtuel Works LLC

Spatial9 unveiled AI-powered innovations in Generative Spatial Audio™, introducing Gravity LLM and advancing intelligent spatial sound creation.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spatial9 Inc., the creators of Generative Spatial Audio™, took the stage at the Audio Engineering Society (AES) Show 2025 in Long Beach, California, to present groundbreaking advancements in AI-driven immersive sound. The company’s participation featured two technical sessions that underscored Spatial9’s leadership in blending artificial intelligence, spatialization, and scalability to redefine professional audio production.

Spatial9 was proud to share the stage with Google, Meta, and Samsung Research America, joining leading experts to discuss the evolution of Ambisonics, AI, and movement in spatial audio. Together, they explored new approaches to dynamic sound scenes, signal processing, and machine learning applications that are pushing the boundaries of immersive audio production and real-time spatial modeling.

Highlight Sessions

• Session #1: Leveraging Large Language Models for Intelligent Audio Object Positioning in Spatial Audio Ecosystems

Presented by: Alan Silva, Luiz Zanardo, and Enrique Sampaio, Spatial9 Inc.

This session introduced Gravity LLM, a framework that integrates large language models with acoustic physics to automate and refine immersive audio positioning across music, gaming, film, and VR environments, integrating human artistic intent using our IFS (Intent Fidelity Score) model. Gravity LLM bridges creative intent with technical precision, enabling scalable, intelligent object positioning across commercial spatial audio ecosystems.

• Session #2: Empowering Spatial Audio with Ambisonics: Pitfalls and Experiences Using Movement Inside Eclipsa Audio

Presented by: Spatial9 Inc., Google, Meta, Samsung Research America, and Virtuel Works LLC

The panel addressed how Ambisonics and AI-driven modeling can enhance listener immersion, improve localization accuracy, and streamline multi-format spatial workflows for Eclipsa Audio within Spatial9’s platform.

A Milestone for Generative Spatial Audio™

As the creators of the Generative Spatial Audio™ category, now a formally trademarked term, Spatial9 continues to define the next generation of professional audio creation. The company’s mission is to make immersive sound accessible to every creator – combining AI and spatial intelligence to transform how audio is produced, consumed, and distributed globally.

“At AES 2025, we showcased not only the power of Generative Spatial Audio™, but the spirit of collaboration that drives our industry forward,” said Luiz Zanardo, CEO of Spatial9. “Sharing the stage with Google, Meta, and Samsung was a testament to how innovation happens when vision and technology align.”

“At AES 2025, we proved that Generative Spatial Audio™ can scale from concept to delivery,” said Alan Silva, CTO, Spatial9. “Working alongside Google, Meta, and Samsung, we showed that our engine removes friction in content creation and delivers state‑of‑the‑art spatial audio wherever audiences listen.”

New Website Launch: Join the Spatial AI Revolution

In tandem with AES, Spatial9 also unveiled its new website, www.spatial9.ai, which introduces an intuitive experience for musicians, producers, YouTube creators, studios, and enterprises to explore Spatial9’s technology and join its growing waitlist.

By joining the waitlist, members gain:

• Exclusive early access to Spatial9’s upcoming beta platform

• Founder pricing and special offers for early adopters

• Priority support and direct feedback loops with the engineering team

About Spatial9 Inc.

Spatial9 democratizes professional spatial audio production through AI and machine learning. Its Generative Spatial Audio™ technology enables creators worldwide to produce broadcast-quality immersive sound in minutes, without the need for specialized studios or complex workflows. Trusted by industry leaders including Google, Warner Music Group, and the Alliance for Open Media, Spatial9 is building the future of sound – intelligent, scalable, and accessible to all.

Learn more at www.spatial9.ai

Media Contact:

press@spatial9.ai

