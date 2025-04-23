Pozalabs and Spatial9 Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform AI-Generated Music into Immersive Audio Experiences

Pozalabs and Spatial9 partner to convert 1,000+ AI-generated tracks into Eclipsa Audio mixes—in just hours, not months.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pozalabs, a pioneer in AI-powered music generation, and Spatial9, a cutting-edge immersive audio start-up, are proud to announce a transformative partnership that brings together two frontiers of music innovation: AI-Generated Music and AI-Powered Immersive Audio. Through this collaboration, over 1,000 generated music tracks from Pozalabs have already been converted into Eclipsa Audio immersive experiences using Spatial9’s Platform — in just a few hours.

Eclipsa Audio, a next-generation immersive audio format developed in collaboration with Google and Samsung based on IAMF (Immersive Audio Model and Formats) from AOMedia and supported by YouTube, enables a powerful leap from traditional stereo to rich, multidimensional soundscapes. With Eclipsa Audio, music is no longer just heard — it’s felt, experienced, and spatially navigated, delivering a deeply emotional and cinematic journey for listeners.

"This partnership represents a monumental step forward in how music is created, experienced, and shared, it is a Music revolution" said Luiz Zanardo, Co-Founder and CEO of Spatial9. "By transforming 1,000 AI-generated pieces from Pozalabs, we’re taking music beyond stereo into the immersive world of Eclipsa Audio — doing it in hours, not months and at a fraction of the price. What Pozalabs is creating with AI, we’re bringing to life in 3D space. It's astonishing."

“This collaboration between Spatial9 and Pozalabs represents a major step forward in immersive audio innovation, particularly in the development of the Eclipsa Audio format. By bringing together the distinct musical sensibilities and technical expertise of audio engineers from Korea and the United States, the partnership creates a unique cross-cultural synergy. This exchange enriches the creative process, fosters groundbreaking approaches to sound design, and enhances the overall listener experience by blending diverse perspectives and production styles.” said Carlos Freitas, Co-Founder and Spatial9 Chief Music Officer.

“This partnership between Spatial9 and Pozalabs marks a significant milestone in research and development for immersive audio solutions, with a special focus on advancing the Eclipsa Audio format. By combining Pozalabs’ cutting-edge AI-driven music generation with Spatial9’s innovative 3D audio technologies, the partnership is accelerating the evolution of immersive sound experiences, empowering creators and delighting audiences with truly transformative listening experiences.” said Alan Silva, Co-Founder and Spatial9 CTO.

As part of the agreement, Pozalabs will also act as an official reseller of Spatial9’s technologies throughout the APAC region, enabling local artists, creators, music distributors and developers to access and leverage Spatial9’s suite of spatial audio tools. This marks an important strategic move to expand the reach of immersive audio production in one of the most dynamic and innovative music markets in the world. Pozalabs’ AI-generated soundtracks are ethically trained on its proprietary dataset, ensuring they are entirely free from copyright concerns and fully safe for commercial use.

“This partnership is a game-changer! Pozalabs can now produce and release music in a variety of immersive formats — including Eclipsa Audio, which is already embraced by YouTube thanks to its integration with the Spatial9 platform,” said Dongeun Lee, Product Lead at Pozalabs. “The results are mind-blowing. Spatial9’s content-aware algorithm delivers dynamic, incredibly high-quality immersive mixes — and every single immersive version sounds uniquely outstanding. We’re beyond excited to bring this next-level audio experience to our creators and audiences around the world.”

Interested in collaborating? Reach out to Spatial9 and Pozalabs.

About Pozalabs

Pozalabs is a leader in AI music generation, offering proprietary composition models, APIs, and B2C platforms like viodio and LAIVE. Its solutions support music creation across content, gaming, and commercial use. Learn more at pozalabs.com.

About Spatial9

Spatial9 is an AI-powered platform that lets creators generate immersive audio in minutes. Supporting formats like Eclipsa Audio, it streamlines spatial mix creation across industries. Learn more at spatial9.ai.

Media Contacts:

press@spatial9.ai

info@pozalabs.com

