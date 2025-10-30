Braid Selected by Acceleron Bank (in formation) as Core Platform to Power Correspondent Banking and FX Services

New correspondent bank and FX platform will run on Braid Core to deliver modern payments, settlement, and liquidity for community banks and credit unions.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Braid, the modern core banking platform built for flexibility and control, today announced that Acceleron Bank (in formation) has selected Braid as its primary core banking platform and system of record. With Braid Core at the foundation of its infrastructure, Acceleron, a de novo correspondent bank, will leverage Braid’s technology to provide community banks and credit unions with seamless international payments, settlement, and FX capabilities.Acceleron is building a USD international and FX correspondent gateway specifically designed for smaller financial institutions that want to participate in cross-border payment flows and capture non-interest income from settlement and foreign exchange activity. Operating natively on Braid Core allows Acceleron to own its ledger, account structure, and controls from inception, while securely integrating with its proprietary FX gateway through modern APIs.“Acceleron is built for institutions that have been underserved by legacy correspondent banking models,” said Damon Magnuski, CEO of Acceleron Bank (in formation). “Choosing Braid as our core gives us full control of our infrastructure from day one. We gain a modern ledger, strong reconciliation, and the controls examiners expect, while connecting seamlessly to our FX gateway to deliver faster, more profitable international payments for community financial institutions.”“We built Braid so banks of any size can operate as modern infrastructure,” said Randy San Nicolas, Co-Founder and CEO of Braid. “Acceleron's decision to launch on Braid Core is a strong signal of where correspondent banking is headed, with real-time control, clean data, and the ability to scale correspondent banking services and FX capabilities without friction.”About the DeploymentBraid Core will serve as Acceleron’s primary ledger and account engine for correspondent relationships. Key capabilities include multi-entity and program-level account management, correspondent account onboarding, automated reconciliation, limit and rules controls, audit logging, and API connectivity to Acceleron’s FX gateway for real-time pricing, conversion, and settlement. The system will be hosted in Acceleron’s secure cloud environment and designed to meet examiner expectations for governance, security, and operational oversight.About BraidBraid provides modern core banking infrastructure that allows financial institutions to run programs and payment rails within their own environment. Braid enables banks and credit unions to operate USD virtual bank accounts and API-enabled ACH, Wire, and FedNow payments, maintain system-of-record control, and integrate with partners through secure APIs. Learn more at www.braidfi.com About Acceleron BankAcceleron is a modern correspondent banking platform that empowers community banks and credit unions to automate international wire transfers, capture non-interest income, and compete more effectively with big banks. With a foreign exchange (FX) marketplace and currency conversion engine, Acceleron’s API-first infrastructure helps institutions turn cross-border payment flows into efficient, revenue-generating opportunities. Serving over 200 financial institutions and facilitating more than $1 billion in international payments annually, our correspondent banking services and international payment automation solutions are pre-integrated seamlessly with Fiserv Payments Exchange, Braid, Aptys, and other leading payments platforms. Visit www.acceleronbank.com

