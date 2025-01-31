Braid Technologies Partners with Across to Enhance Fintech Risk Management for Community Banks

Braid Technologies Inc. has partnered with Across Technology Inc. to integrate AI-assisted risk management solutions into its core banking infrastructure.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Braid Technologies Inc., a trusted bank technology partner supporting community financial institutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Across Technology Inc., an emerging provider of AI-assisted risk management solutions. This collaboration will integrate Across's risk management platform with Braid's core banking infrastructure, offering community banks and credit unions an effective way to manage fintech partnerships while ensuring regulatory compliance.Through this partnership, Braid clients will gain access to Across's unified solution to simplify fintech onboarding, automate transaction monitoring, and improve reporting processes. This combined solution directly addresses compliance challenges that often hinder smaller banks from expanding into fintech partnerships, providing a practical and cost-effective pathway for growth."Our partnership with Across allows us to better support our clients with tools that simplify compliance and risk management," said Randy Nicolas, CEO of Braid Technologies. "By combining our infrastructure with Across's automation capabilities, we are offering community banks a comprehensive solution to confidently grow their fintech programs."Across's AI-assisted risk management platform streamlines compliance processes by automating case management and transaction monitoring—helping banks reduce manual workloads and improve operational efficiency. This partnership enables quicker fintech program launches while maintaining strong regulatory compliance."We are thrilled to partner with Braid to empower community financial institutions to grow safely and efficiently," said Ashish Shrestha, Co-founder of Across. "Our automated solution, paired with Braid's trusted infrastructure, helps banks manage risk and scale operations without heavy resource demands."About BraidBraid Technologies empowers community financial institutions to reach their full potential by providing the infrastructure needed to innovate and compete. Braid equips banks and credit unions to manage complex third-party programs in-house, reducing the need for middleware, Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), or external processors. Learn more at www.braidfi.com About AcrossAcross supports financial institutions to safely innovate with third-party programs through a practical risk management platform. Across offers AI-assisted Onboarding Assessment, Transaction Monitoring, and Reporting Services designed to streamline compliance and reduce operational costs. Learn more at www.verifyacross.com

